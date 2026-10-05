"Manchester City" in concern: Erling Haaland gets injured in match against Portugal

The intense clash between Portugal and Norway in the 4th round of the UEFA Nations League ended with serious concern for the fans of "Manchester City" and the Scandinavians. Norway national team's 26-year-old key star Erling Haaland was forced to leave the pitch prematurely after getting injured in the second half of the match.

This loss could deal a direct blow not only to Norway's result in the match but also to the "Citizens'" upcoming crucial fixtures.

Gesture in the 67th minute and Portugal's winning goal

In the match held in Lisbon, Haaland remained tightly marked by the Portuguese defense and failed to score:

Mandatory substitution: In the middle of the second half, the 26-year-old forward signaled to the bench that he could not continue the game and made way for Jorgen Strand Larsen in the 67th minute;

Disruption of game dynamics: At the time Haaland left the pitch, the score was 1:1 (defender Kristoffer Ajer scored Norway's only goal);

Winning goal: After the striker left the field, the opponent's pressure intensified, and in the 79th minute, Portugal scored their second goal to snatch a 2:1 victory.

Norway's medical staff is conducting an initial assessment of the forward's condition. The severity of the injury and the recovery period will be officially announced after detailed medical examinations.

Major alarm ahead of the super match against "Liverpool"

Haaland's absence came at the most inopportune moment for Pep Guardiola's side:

Central battle: According to the English Premier League schedule, "Manchester City" is set to take the pitch in a vitally important clash against their fierce rival "Liverpool" on October 11;

Headache in attack: Whether the Norwegian goalscorer will be able to return to action before this clash of giants remains a big question mark for now.

If the medical conclusions turn out to be more serious than expected, "Manchester City" will have to play without their main goal-scoring machine in the central match of the title race.