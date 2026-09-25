Jude Bellingham named England's Player of the Year

·0·Sport
Jude Bellingham named England's Player of the Year

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has been named England national team's Player of the Year. The 23-year-old footballer won this award for the second consecutive time.

In 2026, Bellingham made 12 appearances for the "Three Lions", scoring 7 goals and providing 1 assist. All 7 of his goals were scored at the World Cup.

Record-breaking result from Bellingham

Scoring 7 goals in major tournaments is a record result for an England national team player. Fans voted through the team's official app to choose Bellingham as the Player of the Year.

England finished the 2026 World Cup with a bronze medal. This was the national team's best result at World Cups since their championship victory in 1966.

Thus, Bellingham became the player who has won the England national team's Player of the Year award for two years in a row.

Jude BellinghamEngland national teamWorld Cup 2026Real Madrid
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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