Sabrina Chakomanova becomes the first female Youth Olympic champion from Uzbekistan

In an intense and uncompromising match for the gold medal, our compatriot faced her Colombian opponent, Salas Trejos. Throughout the fight, Sabrina, who showed superior tactical and physical preparation, took full control of the bout.

A truly historic event has taken place in the world of Uzbek sports. Our talented boxer Sabrina Chakomanova , competing in the -54 kg weight category , who successfully reached the final of the "Dakar-2026" Youth Olympics, demonstrated absolute dominance in the decisive gold medal bout and climbed to the top of the podium.

According to the unanimous decision of the judges, our representative defeated her opponent with a score of 5:0, securing the championship title. The Uzbekistan Boxing Federation has confirmed that this achievement brings the honorable title of the first-ever female Youth Olympic champion in the history of our country's boxing.

Final bout and competition details Information Competition name "Dakar-2026" Youth Olympics Weight category and athlete -54 kg, Sabrina Chakomanova Decisive opponent Salas Trejos (Colombia) Final score 5:0 (unanimous decision by judges) Historical significance First Youth Olympic champion among Uzbek girls

New milestones for Uzbek boxing

This victory for Sabrina Chakomanova is not only her personal achievement but also another bright result of the work being done to develop women's sports in our country, particularly boxing. We congratulate our entire nation and our fans on this great triumph!

In your opinion, how significant is such a historic achievement by Sabrina Chakomanova in increasing the interest of young girls in sports in our country? Leave your thoughts in the comments!