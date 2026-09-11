Declan Rice's girlfriend once again remains the center of criticism

·48·Culture
Declan Rice's girlfriend once again remains the center of criticism

Lauren Fryer, the girlfriend of England national team and Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice, has once again faced criticism on social media due to her appearance.

Some users called Lauren "unsuitable" for Rice, leaving insulting comments about her appearance. Such reactions have occurred before, and Lauren previously deleted some of her photos due to the pressure on social media.

Deklan Rays oilasi bilan Angliya Premyer-ligasi kubogi yonida jilmayib turibdi.

Declan Rice and Lauren Fryer have been together for almost 10 years. Rather than flaunting their relationship, the couple tries to keep their personal life away from the public eye. In 2022, their child was born.

Deklan Rays va uning sevimlisi Loren Frayerning ikki xil suratdagi ko‘rinishi.

Rice has not remained indifferent to the negative attitude towards his girlfriend in the past either. The footballer's support for Lauren also demonstrates how long their relationship has endured over the years.

Деклан РайсЛорен ФрайерАрсеналАнглия миллий жамоаси
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist..."I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...Today, 11:26“Let your mother dance!”: Video about a husband “kidnapped” by his mother-in-law explodes the internet...“Let your mother dance!”: Video about a husband “kidnapped” by his mother-in-law explodes the internet...Today, 11:03A sensation in Uzbek cinema: When will Alisher Uzakov's film "Champion" be released in theaters?A sensation in Uzbek cinema: When will Alisher Uzakov's film "Champion" be released in theaters?Today, 08:47Famous Greek singer Giorgos Mazonakis passes away at the age of 54Famous Greek singer Giorgos Mazonakis passes away at the age of 54Today, 04:44Nilufar Usmonova invites fans to a big concert: dates are announcedNilufar Usmonova invites fans to a big concert: dates are announcedToday, 01:15Actor found dead: girlfriend's statements raise suspicionsActor found dead: girlfriend's statements raise suspicionsToday, 00:01
AnnouncementsPartnership
US dollar exchange rate expected to decline on September 14
US dollar exchange rate expected to decline on September 14
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Real names of artists famous for their pseudonyms
Real names of artists famous for their pseudonyms
«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)
«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)
Ilhom Farmonov gives his wife an unforgettable gift
Ilhom Farmonov gives his wife an unforgettable gift
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Unexpected comment from Georgina Rodriguez on Messi's wife's photo
Unexpected comment from Georgina Rodriguez on Messi's wife's photo
Zebo Rakhimova revealed where she gets money for her travels and how many countries she has visited
Zebo Rakhimova revealed where she gets money for her travels and how many countries she has visited
Yulduz Usmonova did not show up for the concert: Fans waited for 4 hours
Yulduz Usmonova did not show up for the concert: Fans waited for 4 hours
“I Would Never Think”: Nilufar Usmonova and Aziz Yuldashev present a new duet (soundtrack)
“I Would Never Think”: Nilufar Usmonova and Aziz Yuldashev present a new duet (soundtrack)