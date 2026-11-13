Uzbekistan — Russia 2:3: What did Nikolay Komlichenko say after the match against Uzbekistan?

The friendly match between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Russia at the Pakhtakor Stadium in Tashkent ended with incredible drama and a comeback 3:2 victory for the visitors.

Nikolay Komlichenko, the Russian national team striker who came off the bench to score twice and secure the win for his team, shared his impressions after the match.

“I was fortunate to help the team as much as possible”

In an interview with journalist Alexander Yershov, the striker highlighted the positive emotions from the match while also noting the need for a deep analysis of the game.