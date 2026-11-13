Uzbekistan — Russia 2:3: What did Nikolay Komlichenko say after the match against Uzbekistan?

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Uzbekistan — Russia 2:3: What did Nikolay Komlichenko say after the match against Uzbekistan?

The friendly match between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Russia at the Pakhtakor Stadium in Tashkent ended with incredible drama and a comeback 3:2 victory for the visitors.

Nikolay Komlichenko, the Russian national team striker who came off the bench to score twice and secure the win for his team, shared his impressions after the match.

“I was fortunate to help the team as much as possible”

In an interview with journalist Alexander Yershov, the striker highlighted the positive emotions from the match while also noting the need for a deep analysis of the game.

“My feelings are mostly positive. Because I was fortunate to come off the bench, help the team as much as possible, and achieve the desired result. Now we are heading to Krasnodar for the next game in a good mood. When you win, it is easier to prepare for the next match. I congratulate everyone on the victory. But I think we will analyze this game quite seriously,” said Komlichenko.

Key aspects of the match

Data and details

Heroics

Nikolay Komlichenko came off the bench and scored a brace

Final score

Uzbekistan — Russia 2:3 (comeback victory)

Next plans

Match against Venezuela in Krasnodar on November 17

Coach and team conclusion

The goal is to deeply analyze the game and work on mistakes

The next test — match against Venezuela

After the uncompromising clash in Tashkent, the Russian players returned to their base and began the next stage of preparation. The Russian national team's next friendly match will be held on November 17 in Krasnodar against the Venezuela national team.

Do you think Nikolay Komlichenko's active contribution off the bench and his role in the team's victory will secure him a spot in the starting lineup for future games? Leave your opinion in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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