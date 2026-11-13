Rushanabonu Isoyeva wins gold medal at Youth Olympics

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Rushanabonu Isoyeva wins gold medal at Youth Olympics

The Uzbekistan sports delegation has achieved another great victory at the Dakar-2026 Youth Olympics. Another honorable gold medal has been added to the achievements of our country's athletes.

Final bout and victory over the Slovak opponent

In the -60 kg weight category, our talented boxer Rushanabonu Isoyeva, who represented our country with dignity, stepped into the ring against experienced Slovak athlete Karolina Kollarova in the decisive championship bout.

During the intense and uncompromising fight, our representative demonstrated high skill, strength, and willpower. According to the judges' final decision, Rushanabonu defeated her opponent with a score of 4:1, winning with absolute superiority.

Key aspects of the final match

Data

Competition name

Dakar-2026 Youth Olympics

Weight category and athlete

-60 kg, Rushanabonu Isoyeva

Decisive opponent

Karolina Kollarova (Slovakia)

Final score

4:1 (by judges' decision)

Result

Winner of the Youth Olympics gold medal

The bright future of Uzbek boxing

This good news, confirmed by the Uzbekistan Boxing Federation, brought immense joy to the fans of our country. The fact that our young athletes are conquering such high peaks in international arenas is a practical result of the attention paid to youth sports and the high-level preparation in our country. We sincerely congratulate Rushanabonu Isoyeva on this historic victory!

In your opinion, how will such successes of our young boxers at the Dakar-2026 Olympics serve as a foundation for future victories in major competitions? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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