Rushanabonu Isoyeva wins gold medal at Youth Olympics

The Uzbekistan sports delegation has achieved another great victory at the Dakar-2026 Youth Olympics. Another honorable gold medal has been added to the achievements of our country's athletes.

Final bout and victory over the Slovak opponent

In the -60 kg weight category, our talented boxer Rushanabonu Isoyeva, who represented our country with dignity, stepped into the ring against experienced Slovak athlete Karolina Kollarova in the decisive championship bout.

During the intense and uncompromising fight, our representative demonstrated high skill, strength, and willpower. According to the judges' final decision, Rushanabonu defeated her opponent with a score of 4:1, winning with absolute superiority.