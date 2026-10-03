FIDE announces championship match between Javokhir Sindarov and Gukesh Dommaradju

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has reminded about the details of the most anticipated event of 2026 — the battle for the world crown. Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov will fight for the chess throne against the reigning world champion, Gukesh Dommaradju of India, in Geneva, Switzerland.

FIDE made a special post on its official Instagram page about the upcoming duel, specifically noting that this confrontation will go down in history:

"The tension was already palpable in the air! From the 46th Chess Olympiad in Samarkand to the world championship match in Geneva in 2026 — the history continues. Gukesh D and Javokhir Sindarov will face each other once again, this time battling for the world championship title. FIDE World Championship Match — 2026. Geneva, Switzerland. Game dates: November 24 — December 12," the organization's message reads.

Road to the Throne: How did Sindarov earn this right?

Javokhir Sindarov secured the opportunity to fight for the world chess throne by winning the prestigious FIDE Candidates Tournament held in Cyprus this spring. His victory opened another great page in the history of Uzbek chess.

What results were shown by who at the Samarkand Olympiad?

Both grandmasters demonstrated a uniquely high level of skill at the recent 46th Chess Olympiad hosted by Samarkand:

Javokhir Sindarov: Together with the Uzbekistan national team, he won a historic gold medal in the team event, and also claimed a bronze medal for his individual performance on board 2.

Gukesh Dommaradju: Playing for the Indian national team, he won a silver medal in the team event and added another silver medal to his tally based on his individual performance on board 4.

The chess battle taking place in Geneva from November 24 to December 12 will be in the spotlight of millions of fans.