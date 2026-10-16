The Youth Affairs Agency of Uzbekistan has issued an official statement regarding the sensational success of grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov, who has opened a new page in the history of Uzbek chess. According to the Agency, for the first time, a representative of Uzbekistan has risen to the third place in the world on FIDE's live rating list for classical chess.

This result has once again proven that the prestige of the national chess school at the global level has reached a record high.

How did the historical rise happen?

Javokhir Sindarov's rise to this high position was brought about by an important result in the international arena:

Caruana's defeat: During the US National Championship, one of the world's strongest chess players, Fabiano Caruana, lost to young grandmaster Andy Woodward;

2782 rating points: Following this result, 20-year-old Javokhir Sindarov's rating points reached 2782 , securing him a firm spot in the planet's top three;

Recognition by the UZChess project: The Youth Affairs Agency officially recorded this historical event through its special "UZChess" media project.

Top positions of the world ranking:

Currently, in the live ranking for classical chess, only two legendary chess players are ahead of the Uzbek prodigy:

1st place: Magnus Carlsen (Norway) — 2823 points ;

2nd place: Hikaru Nakamura (USA) — 2792 points ;

3rd place: Javokhir Sindarov (Uzbekistan) — 2782 points.

The main hero of the Olympiad in Samarkand

The Agency reminded that Javokhir's great success is the result of his relentless work and confident performances in competitions:

Team gold medal: At the 46th Chess Olympiad hosted by Samarkand in 2026, he won a historic championship as part of the Uzbekistan national team;

FIDE's main award: For the skill he displayed, Sindarov was recognized as the "Best Male Chess Player" of the tournament according to the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

This historical victory serves as a huge source of inspiration for millions of Uzbek youth and has become another bright milestone in the development of the country's sports.