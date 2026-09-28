Leandro Paredes speaks out on his future with the national team

Argentina national team and Boca Juniors midfielder Leandro Paredes has spoken about his future with the national side amidst a long-term FIFA suspension and the farewell matches of captain Lionel Messi. This was reported by ESPN Argentina. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

It is known that the experienced midfielder was handed a 10-match suspension by FIFA following events after the 2026 World Cup final. This penalty caused him to miss the current training camps and fueled rumors that the player's international career might be coming to an end.

National team spot and suspension

After a dramatic 3-2 victory for Boca Juniors over Racing Club in the Argentine Cup quarterfinals, Paredes answered questions from the media. He emphasized that he remains an integral part of Lionel Scaloni's team and is ready to return once his suspension period ends.

According to Paredes, he has not yet spoken with the head coach, but plans to visit the training base to check on the team's status. He noted that if not for the suspension, he would currently be in the national team camp.

Scaloni's future and Messi's farewell

Goal.com reports that the Argentine Football Association has offered head coach Lionel Scaloni a new two-year contract with an option to extend until 2030. This indicates stability in the plans of the reigning world champions for the upcoming qualifying stages.

The current international break is a highly emotional period for Argentine football, as Lionel Messi prepares for his historic farewell match with the national team. The Albiceleste are scheduled to play home matches against Bolivia, Burkina Faso, and Benin.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni will be forced to test new tactical combinations in the upcoming matches without the services of Leandro Paredes in midfield. The team is looking for ways to adapt to life without its captain.