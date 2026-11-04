Goalkeeper closes all his social media pages after striker dies following on-field collision

Spanish football has suffered a tragic loss. The match between Tenerife and Andorra, held as part of the 12th round of the Segunda Division, ended in a severe tragedy that has shaken the football community. 28-year-old striker Jesus de Miguel, who collided with the opposing goalkeeper on the pitch, passed away in the hospital.

The incident occurred in the 7th minute of stoppage time. Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who had moved forward in an attempt to equalize the score, collided violently with de Miguel near the center of the pitch. The referee immediately showed the goalkeeper a red card, but the Tenerife striker remained motionless on the field and lost consciousness following the impact.

20 minutes of clinical death and devastating news from the hospital

Doctors began emergency procedures right on the pitch:

Cardiac and respiratory arrest: According to local media reports, while the player was lying on the pitch, his heart and breathing stopped for nearly 20 minutes ;

Battle in the hospital: The player was immediately transported to the nearest medical facility by ambulance. However, despite the best efforts of specialists, Jesus de Miguel passed away in the early hours of November 3.

"He cried incessantly in the locker room": The goalkeeper's mental state

According to the influential Spanish publication AS, Jesus Owono, the Andorra and Equatorial Guinea national team goalkeeper who caused the tragic impact, is going through an extremely difficult time:

Tears and prayers: The goalkeeper, who was sent off immediately after the incident, cried for a long time in the locker room and prayed for his opponent's life to be saved;

Attempting to apologize to the family: Before the news of de Miguel's death spread, Owono tried to contact his family personally to apologize and offer any financial and moral support;

Reaction of loved ones: People close to the goalkeeper emphasize that he did not do it intentionally: "He is a very caring and kind guy. He had absolutely no intention of harming his opponent in his heart."

Hatred on social media and the closing of pages

Following this fatal collision, Owono came under massive pressure:

Thousands of fans and aggressive users began accusing the goalkeeper of intentional foul play, flooding his accounts with insults and derogatory comments;

To avoid mental pressure and threats, Jesus Owono was forced to temporarily deactivate all of his official social media pages.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation and the clubs expressed their deepest condolences to the family of the deceased athlete and decided to start all subsequent league matches with a minute of silence.