Jose Mourinho announces Real Madrid squad for match against Racing

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Jose Mourinho announces Real Madrid squad for match against Racing

In the 11th round of the Spanish La Liga, Real Madrid will play away against Racing. The match will kick off on November 1 at 20:15 Tashkent time. Ahead of this crucial clash for the Madrid side's position in the title race, head coach Jose Mourinho has officially announced the extended squad list for the encounter.

The main point of concern for fans is that two of the team's leaders will not be able to help the "Royal Club" in the upcoming game. Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior will miss the match due to suspension, while midfield anchor Federico Valverde was also left out of the final list.

Official Real Madrid squad

The following players at Jose Mourinho's disposal have been selected for the away match:

  • Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Mestre;

  • Defenders: Eder Militao, Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Marc Cucurella, Carreras, Antonio Rudiger, Denzel Dumfries;

  • Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler, Bernardo Silva, Tiago Pitarch;

  • Forwards: Endrick, Kylian Mbappe, Espi, Brahim Diaz, Yan Diomande.

Situation in the league table and pressure

Competition at the top of the tournament table has become more intense than ever:

  • 3rd place: Real Madrid is currently in 3rd place, behind leaders Atletico and Barcelona;

  • No room for error: To narrow the gap with the leaders and stay in the race, winning the away match against Racing is an urgent task for Mourinho's team.

Real MadridLa LigaJose MourinhoRacing
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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