Jose Mourinho reveals the secret behind the big win in Santander and changes in the team

·115·Sport
Jose Mourinho reveals the secret behind the big win in Santander and changes in the team

In the 11th round of the Spanish La Liga, Real Madrid increased the pressure in the championship race by scoring three unanswered goals against Racing away from home. After the match, Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho attended a press conference and spoke candidly about his players' performance, the strikers' dedication in defense, and the atmosphere within the team.

The Portuguese specialist emphasized that the team could score even more goals and did not hide his satisfaction that star players are adhering to tactical discipline.

"The score could have been 5-0": Danger and pressing at the Sardinero

Although a big victory was recorded, Mourinho explained that it was important not to lose vigilance during the match:

  • Pressure from opposing fans: "Even when the score was 3-0, the local fans kept urging Racing forward, so the danger remained until the end of the game. If the opponent had scored one goal, they could have gained a psychological advantage";

  • Missed opportunities: Mourinho noted that considering the dangerous moments created, the Madrid side could have won 4-0 or 5-0;

  • The secret of high pressing: After a difficult week, the team managed to completely neutralize Racing's aggressive play on their home turf through high pressure and pressing.

Stars' dedication: Mbappe, Bellingham, and Diomande in defense

The Real coach specifically praised the team's defensive discipline and touched upon the responsibilities of the strikers:

  • Mbappe's hard work: "Now all players are working equally hard. I saw that even Kylian Mbappe, like Jude Bellingham and Ousmane Diomande, is actively participating in pressing and tracking back. When strikers spare no effort for the benefit of the team, it is a huge help to the entire squad";

  • Team growth: Thanks to such dedication, Real is growing day by day, demonstrating truly cohesive football and securing 3 very valuable points.

"Players are now understanding my demands": Real on the right path

The specialist noted that the process of finding common ground with the team is nearing completion and that relationships have been strengthened:

  • Human relationships and system: "I am now beginning to understand some aspects that were initially unclear. The players have also gotten to know me better and have understood which of my demands are mandatory";

  • Harmony of ideas and skill: Mourinho concluded that his coaching ideas are fully aligning with the players' individual skills, and the "Royal Club" is currently on the right path to winning the championship.

Real MadridJose MourinhoLa LigaRacing
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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