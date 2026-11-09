Jose Mourinho named La Liga Manager of the Month for October

·49·Sport
Jose Mourinho named La Liga Manager of the Month for October

The Spanish La Liga has officially announced the winner of the Manager of the Month award for October. This prestigious honor went to the experienced specialist managing Real Madrid, Jose Mourinho.

In the official voting process conducted by the league, the Portuguese coach emerged as the clear winner, surpassing his worthy competitors — Real Sociedad head coach Pellegrino Matarazzo and Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone.

Real Madrid's 100% record in October

Under Mourinho's leadership, the Madrid giants achieved a 100% record, winning all their La Liga matches throughout October:

  • Crucial victory over Villarreal (1:0): Three points secured through solid defense and tactical discipline;

  • Rout of Sevilla (4:1): A brilliant and prolific performance by the Royal Club's attacking line;

  • Dramatic triumph in El Clasico (2:1): The defeat of their arch-rivals, Barcelona, in an intense battle became the highlight of the month.

Chronicle of Jose Mourinho's October victories

Opponent

Score

Result

Match Status / Importance

Villarreal

1:0

Win

Difficult away game and a clean sheet

Sevilla

4:1

Win

Total dominance of the attacking line

Barcelona

2:1

Win

Decisive victory in El Clasico

The La Liga title race

This perfect winning streak has significantly strengthened Real Madrid's position in the title race:

Position

Club

Matches

Points

Status

1

Barcelona

12

33

League leaders

2

Real Madrid

12

30

Mourinho's team chasing within 3 points

3

Atletico Madrid

12

28

Continuing the fight in the top three

After 12 rounds, the Madrid club has accumulated 30 points, sitting in second place just 3 points behind the Catalan leaders, bringing the intrigue of the championship to a high level this autumn season.

La LigaReal MadridJose MourinhoEl Clasico
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Intrigue returns to the El Clásico: Mourinho reveals how he defeated BarcelonaIntrigue returns to the El Clásico: Mourinho reveals how he defeated Barcelona26 October 13:47Kylian Mbappe scores his 100th goal for Real Madrid in El ClasicoKylian Mbappe scores his 100th goal for Real Madrid in El Clasico26 October 16:51Jose Mourinho reveals the secret behind the big win in Santander and changes in the teamJose Mourinho reveals the secret behind the big win in Santander and changes in the team2 November 07:01Jose Mourinho announces Real Madrid squad for match against RacingJose Mourinho announces Real Madrid squad for match against Racing31 October 23:25Who will be the Manager of the Month for October? La Liga announces the final threeWho will be the Manager of the Month for October? La Liga announces the final three30 October 07:17Real Madrid management gives high praise to Jose Mourinho's workReal Madrid management gives high praise to Jose Mourinho's work16 October 07:14
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Unexpected defeat: Diyora Keldiyorova leaves the Grand Slam tournament
Unexpected defeat: Diyora Keldiyorova leaves the Grand Slam tournament
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester
Unexpected assessment from Kasparov: Who has the edge in the Gukesh vs. Sindarov world title match?
Unexpected assessment from Kasparov: Who has the edge in the Gukesh vs. Sindarov world title match?