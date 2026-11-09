Jose Mourinho named La Liga Manager of the Month for October
The Spanish La Liga has officially announced the winner of the Manager of the Month award for October. This prestigious honor went to the experienced specialist managing Real Madrid, Jose Mourinho.
In the official voting process conducted by the league, the Portuguese coach emerged as the clear winner, surpassing his worthy competitors — Real Sociedad head coach Pellegrino Matarazzo and Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone.
Real Madrid's 100% record in October
Under Mourinho's leadership, the Madrid giants achieved a 100% record, winning all their La Liga matches throughout October:
Crucial victory over Villarreal (1:0): Three points secured through solid defense and tactical discipline;
Rout of Sevilla (4:1): A brilliant and prolific performance by the Royal Club's attacking line;
Dramatic triumph in El Clasico (2:1): The defeat of their arch-rivals, Barcelona, in an intense battle became the highlight of the month.
Chronicle of Jose Mourinho's October victories
Opponent
Score
Result
Match Status / Importance
Villarreal
1:0
Win
Difficult away game and a clean sheet
Sevilla
4:1
Win
Total dominance of the attacking line
Barcelona
2:1
Win
Decisive victory in El Clasico
The La Liga title race
This perfect winning streak has significantly strengthened Real Madrid's position in the title race:
Position
Club
Matches
Points
Status
1
Barcelona
12
33
League leaders
2
Real Madrid
12
30
Mourinho's team chasing within 3 points
3
Atletico Madrid
12
28
Continuing the fight in the top three
After 12 rounds, the Madrid club has accumulated 30 points, sitting in second place just 3 points behind the Catalan leaders, bringing the intrigue of the championship to a high level this autumn season.
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