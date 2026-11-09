Jose Mourinho named La Liga Manager of the Month for October

The Spanish La Liga has officially announced the winner of the Manager of the Month award for October. This prestigious honor went to the experienced specialist managing Real Madrid, Jose Mourinho.

In the official voting process conducted by the league, the Portuguese coach emerged as the clear winner, surpassing his worthy competitors — Real Sociedad head coach Pellegrino Matarazzo and Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone.

Real Madrid's 100% record in October

Under Mourinho's leadership, the Madrid giants achieved a 100% record, winning all their La Liga matches throughout October:

Crucial victory over Villarreal (1:0): Three points secured through solid defense and tactical discipline;

Rout of Sevilla (4:1): A brilliant and prolific performance by the Royal Club's attacking line;

Dramatic triumph in El Clasico (2:1): The defeat of their arch-rivals, Barcelona, in an intense battle became the highlight of the month.

Chronicle of Jose Mourinho's October victories

Opponent Score Result Match Status / Importance Villarreal 1:0 Win Difficult away game and a clean sheet Sevilla 4:1 Win Total dominance of the attacking line Barcelona 2:1 Win Decisive victory in El Clasico

The La Liga title race

This perfect winning streak has significantly strengthened Real Madrid's position in the title race:

Position Club Matches Points Status 1 Barcelona 12 33 League leaders 2 Real Madrid 12 30 Mourinho's team chasing within 3 points 3 Atletico Madrid 12 28 Continuing the fight in the top three

After 12 rounds, the Madrid club has accumulated 30 points, sitting in second place just 3 points behind the Catalan leaders, bringing the intrigue of the championship to a high level this autumn season.