Mourinho reveals special instructions given to Valverde and playoff plan

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Mourinho reveals special instructions given to Valverde and playoff plan

After the conclusion of the UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 encounter in Greece, which turned into a real thriller between AEK and Real Madrid (2:3), Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho attended the press conference. Following the hard-fought victory secured by Federico Valverde’s 92nd-minute goal, the specialist spoke in detail about his tactical decisions, the risks taken, and the opponent's strong performance.

Mourinho did not hide his pride in the fact that his team did not give up until the final seconds and pushed with all their might for the win.

"A draw would not satisfy us": The main goal for the playoffs

The Portuguese coach revealed his critical decisions at the end of the match and the primary strategic objective:

  • Risk and winning mentality: "Even when the score was 2:2, we were not at all satisfied with a draw. We pushed forward, took risks, and in the end, secured a crucial 3 points. I am very pleased that my team fought until the very last second," said Mourinho;

  • The main goal — direct qualification: The coach clearly outlined the objective in the new UCL format: the team aims to finish in the top 8 of the overall table to qualify directly for the knockout stage without needing to play in the additional play-in matches.

Valverde’s heroism and the reason for Vinicius’ substitution

Mourinho also commented on the important tactical changes he implemented during the match:

  • Special task for Valverde: "When I sent Federico onto the pitch, I advised him to open up more into space, add pace, and strengthen the attacking line. He handled it perfectly and scored the winning goal";

  • Why was Vinicius substituted? Addressing the withdrawal of the Brazilian star, the coach stated it was a tactical decision: "Vinicius played a very good game. The only reason for substituting him was to bring fresh energy and new strength to the left flank at the end of the match."

"AEK played a fantastic game": High praise for the opponent

The Real Madrid boss gave special credit to the fighting spirit of the defeated home side:

  • "The opponent put us under immense pressure from the very first minutes, dominated all the duels, and fought only for the win. They truly played a fantastic game," the coach said, showing respect to the Greek club.

Following this dramatic success in Athens, Real Madrid has reached 12 points, solidifying their 2nd place in the overall standings.

UEFA Champions LeagueReal MadridJose MourinhoFederico Valverde
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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