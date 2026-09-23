Sensation statement from Merab Dvalishvili: Unexpected sacrifice for the Topuria - Gaethje rematch

An unprecedented event took place in the world of the UFC, the world's most prestigious mixed martial arts promotion, which both surprised fans and sparked heated debates. Lightweight champion Merab Dvalishvili, appearing on the stream of famous streamer “Neon”, stated that if MMA star Arman Tsarukyan loses his potential upcoming fight against former champion Ilia Topuria, he is ready to simply gift one of his UFC championship belts to Tsarukyan, nicknamed "Batman".

Dvalishvili noted that such an unexpected step is necessary to untangle the lightweight knot and pave the way for organizing Ilia Topuria's uncompromising rematch with Justin Gaethje.

Merab says in his words: “I have a pair of belts. I will give one of them to Arman and say: 'Here, now you have a title, now let's organize Ilia's rematch with Gaethje.' Justin must give Ilia a rematch! Because Topuria became a champion in the featherweight division, defended his belt, moved up to lightweight, brutally knocked out Charles Oliveira, and then had a bloody clash with Gaethje. Won't there be a rematch after such fights? Arman is a very strong fighter, and since I respect him, I am willing to simply give him my belt”.

Recall that at the major "UFC 331" numbered event, Arman Tsarukyan knocked out dangerous Brazilian contender Mauricio Ruffy in the very 1st round, cementing his status as the division's number-one contender.

So, is Dvalishvili's sensational proposal just friendly trolling or a real challenge shaking up the division, how will Dana White react to this rematch and belt trade, and can Topuria get past the Tsarukyan obstacle?

“Belt gift, rematch with Gaethje and Ruffy's knockout”: 5 key points of the statement

Merab Dvalishvili's most sensational aspects from his live broadcast appearance:

Belt gift to Tsarukyan: Merab said that if Arman loses to Topuria, he will give one of the actual UFC championship belts from his collection to Tsarukyan;

Demand for Topuria and Gaethje rematch: Dvalishvili believes Justin Gaethje must agree to a rematch against Ilia Topuria;

Ilia's lightweight run: Merab praised Topuria's move up from featherweight, knocking out former champion Charles Oliveira and clashing with Gaethje;

Infinite respect for "Batman": Acknowledging Tsarukyan's potential and skills, the Georgian champion emphasized that the champion status suits him;

Tsarukyan's victory at "UFC 331": Arman put Mauricio Ruffy to sleep in the 1st round of his last fight, proving he is the main contender for the belt.

UFC lightweight intrigue: Comparison of heroes, titles and stats

Current status and correlation analysis of the division's main stars:

Fighter name and nickname Weight category and status Latest important result and fights Merab Dvalishvili's attitude towards him Merab Dvalishvili ("The Machine") UFC Champion (holder of multiple belts) Absolute dominance in the division Sensational initiator: ready to give away his belt Arman Tsarukyan ("Batman") Lightweight No. 1 contender Knocked out Ruffy in the 1st round at UFC 331 Dvalishvili's close friend and highly respected fighter Ilia Topuria ("El Matador") Former two-division champion / star Knocked out Oliveira, fought Gaethje Merab's compatriot: deemed worthy of a rematch with Gaethje Justin Gaethje ("The Highlight") Top contender and BMF belt holder Participant of the clash with Topuria According to Dvalishvili, must immediately grant a rematch to Topuria

MMA and matchmaking expertise: Why did Merab's statement rock the promotion?

Conclusions of martial arts commentators and MMA analysts:

Metaphorical rebellion against Dana White and UFC rules: Officially giving away a UFC belt to someone does not strip the fighter of their official title, since championship rights remain on paper and in the rankings; however, such a symbolic statement by Merab is an open pressure on the organization's matchmakers and especially on Justin Gaethje, who is stalling for time;

Tsarukyan's psychological safety: After Arman destroyed Ruffy in the 1st round, he showed he is the absolute leader in the division; this joke by Merab is a well-crafted PR move to relieve Arman of psychological pressure and focus media attention on him ahead of the potential big super fight between Tsarukyan and Topuria;

Commercial power of the Topuria and Gaethje rematch: Topuria made a big splash by knocking out Oliveira, and his fight with Gaethje broke pay-per-view (PPV) records; as two Georgian fighters, Merab openly supports Topuria's return to the biggest pay-per-view fights (rematch with Gaethje);

"Game of Thrones" in the lightweight division: The Tsarukyan, Topuria and Gaethje triangle is currently the most tangled and entertaining point in the post-Islam Makhachev era; Merab's intervention brought this intrigue to the very top of world trends.

Merab Dvalishvili's single interview stirred up the UFC elite, generating an unprecedented wave of interest for autumn super fights.

Who do you think will win this fight if Arman Tsarukyan and Ilia Topuria clash? Does Justin Gaethje really have to grant an immediate rematch to Topuria? How do you feel about Merab Dvalishvili wanting to give his championship belt to Tsarukyan? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this fiery news from the world of MMA with all fight enthusiasts!