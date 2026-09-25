Justin Gaethje may end his career: "I haven't made a decision yet"

UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje stated that he has not yet made a final decision regarding the continuation of his career. The 37-year-old fighter emphasized that health, not money, is now the primary issue for him.

"I think I have nothing left to prove. I am 37 years old and have been fighting since 2008. I haven't made a decision yet," Gaethje said.

He noted that he currently has injuries that require treatment. At the same time, the fighter pointed out that his recent octagon appearance was one of the best performances of his career.

"It was never about the money. It's about health. At the same time, I realize that in my last fight I delivered one of the best performances of my career. I'm caught between a rock and a hard place," the champion said.

Arman Sarukyan is being mentioned as Gaethje's next opponent. However, the champion has not yet made a decision regarding this fight.

Gaethje fought his last match in June 2026, defeating Ilia Topuria by technical knockout at the UFC White House tournament and winning the championship belt.