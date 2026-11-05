Ronaldo's Farewell Speech That Moved the World: Heartfelt Words to the People of Portugal

Legendary footballer and striker for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that his decision to retire from the national team was one of the toughest choices of his life. The 41-year-old goalscorer posted an emotional video message on his social media, announcing that it was time to end the glorious journey that began back in 2003 and pass the baton to the next generation.

In his speech, Ronaldo emphasized that this decision was not just based on sporting logic but was a call from the heart, expressing his gratitude to the entire Portuguese nation and millions of fans.

“Football is not just a game, football is people”

The legendary star's message was rich not only in statistics but in deep human values:

A sacred number and the armband: “I want to address the people of Portugal. It is time to return the number 7 jersey and the national team captain's armband. They didn't just belong to me; they belonged to all of us. Wearing this shirt for 23 years and defending it has been the greatest honor of my life,” the player said.

A choice made from the heart: “This was not an easy decision. Because some things cannot be solved by logic alone — the heart has its say too. When I look back, I don't just see matches, goals, and trophies; I see people. Football is people.”

True legacy: “Goals may be forgotten, trophies may be placed in museums, and records may eventually be broken. But the memories and emotions in people's hearts cannot be erased by time. If I have made you happy even once, if because of my goal you hugged someone, forgot your worries, or felt proud of your country, then all of this was not in vain.”

23 years of a great reign: From debut to the highest peak

Cristiano Ronaldo's international statistics will undoubtedly remain an unreachable benchmark for many years to come:

First step against Kazakhstan: His debut in the national team jersey began on August 20, 2003, in a match against Kazakhstan;

World football record: Over 23 years, Ronaldo played a total of 234 matches for Portugal and scored 146 goals against opponents — this is an absolute world record for national teams of all time;

Historic victories: As captain, the striker delivered the first major victory in his country's history — Euro 2016 championship, and won the UEFA Nations League title twice.

At the end of his speech, Ronaldo expressed his faith in Portugal's new, young players, urging them never to give up and to aim for new peaks that no one has yet conquered.