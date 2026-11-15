Goal-fest show: Dinamo Samarkand defeats Sogdiana 5-3

Taking advantage of the short break in the Uzbekistan Super League, teams continue their preparations for official matches. The Samarkand-based Dinamo club hosted Jizzakh's Sogdiana team for an exciting, goal-filled friendly match.

Details of the intense clash at the Afrosiyob Arena

According to an agreement between the coaches, this match differed from the usual format, taking place over four periods of 35 minutes each In an intense battle witnessed by over three thousand fans at the Afrosiyob Arena stadium, Vadim Abramov's side showed character and skill, securing a 5-3 victory. During the match, the coaching staff also gave ample opportunity to talented players from the youth team to take the field.

Match statistics Details and results Date and venue November 15, Afrosiyob Arena stadium (Samarkand) Attendance Over three thousand football fans filled the stadium Match format Four periods of 35 minutes each Final score Dinamo — Sogdiana 5-3

A goal-rich and uncompromising encounter

The match started very actively. As early as the 8th minute Abdugofur Haydarov opened the scoring, putting the hosts ahead. However, Sogdiana players did not give up: Jamshid Boltaboyev in the 53rd minute equalized, while Filip Ivanovic in the 70th minute put the Jizzakh side in the lead.

After that, a flurry of goals began. Behruzbek Obloqulov in the 75th minute leveled the score. Although Samandar Mavlonqulov later put the visitors ahead again, Dinamo's attacking play paid off. Goals from Tigran Avanesyan (penalty), experienced Bahodir Nasimov, and Shahriyor Umrzoqov secured a confident win for the Samarkand team.

Upcoming official matches

It is worth noting that the Dinamo club will host Tashkent's Bunyodkor in the next important round of the Super League on November 22 . This friendly match was an important step for the coaches to correct tactical flaws and test the physical condition of the players.

In your opinion, how will this break in the championship and the friendly matches affect the teams' performance in the next round? Leave your thoughts in the comments!