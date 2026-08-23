Football Week: Tough Tests Await Pakhtakor, Nasaf, and Lokomotiv in Matchday 19

·85·Sport
Football Week: Tough Tests Await Pakhtakor, Nasaf, and Lokomotiv in Matchday 19

The Uzbekistan Super League is heating up. Today, August 23, the 19th round of the championship kicks off.

The opening match of the round will take place in Fergana, where Neftchi hosts Sogdiana.

However, the excitement of the 19th round is not limited to Fergana. In the coming days, Dinamo will face Pakhtakor in Samarkand, while Lokomotiv and Bunyodkor will clash in Tashkent.

1. Matchday 19 starts in Fergana

Neftchi and Sogdiana will take the pitch in the opening match of the round.

The match in Fergana is crucial for both teams. As we approach the decisive part of the championship, every point becomes increasingly valuable.

Sunday, August 23

  • 19:00 — Neftchi vs. Sogdiana

2. A serious test awaits Pakhtakor in Samarkand

One of the most anticipated matches of the round will take place in Samarkand on August 25.

Dinamo will host Pakhtakor. The clash between these two historic clubs in Uzbek football is expected to be one of the central fixtures of the 19th round.

The match in Samarkand could determine not only the three points but also the momentum for the teams in the remainder of the season.

Tuesday, August 25

  • 20:00 — Dinamo vs. Pakhtakor

3. Lokomotiv and Bunyodkor clash in Tashkent

Another central match of the 19th round will take place in Tashkent on August 26.

Lokomotiv hosts Bunyodkor. This match, important for the capital's football scene, is sure to be one of the most watched of the round.

Both teams are in need of vital points to improve their standing in the championship.

Wednesday, August 26

  • 19:00 — Lokomotiv vs. Bunyodkor

4. Full schedule of the round

Date

Time

Match

August 23

19:00

Neftchi vs. Sogdiana

August 24

19:00

Kokand-1912 vs. Bukhara

August 25

19:00

Surkhon vs. AGMK

August 25

19:00

Andijon vs. Khorezm

August 25

20:00

Dinamo vs. Pakhtakor

August 26

19:00

Lokomotiv vs. Bunyodkor

August 26

19:00

Mashal vs. Navbahor

August 26

20:00

Qizilqum vs. Nasaf

5. Which other matches are in the spotlight?

Several interesting clashes will take place simultaneously in the 19th round.

Andijon hosts Khorezm, while Surkhon faces AGMK. On the same day, the match between Dinamo and Pakhtakor is expected to be one of the main events.

On August 26, in addition to the Lokomotiv vs. Bunyodkor match, games between Mashal vs. Navbahor and Qizilqum vs. Nasaf will also take place.

The most important question: Will the 19th round change the situation in the championship?

As the championship reaches the 19th round, the importance of every match is growing.

The round, starting with Neftchi vs. Sogdiana, continues with key clashes like Dinamo vs. Pakhtakor in Samarkand and Lokomotiv vs. Bunyodkor in Tashkent.

Furthermore, matches involving Nasaf, Navbahor, AGMK, and other teams could also impact the league table.

Therefore, the 19th round is not just another week of games, but a potential turning point for the battles in the Super League. Football fans can look forward to eight exciting matches from August 23 to 26.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Unique in the World: Uzbekistan Super League Recognized as the Most Rare Championship on the Planet!Unique in the World: Uzbekistan Super League Recognized as the Most Rare Championship on the Planet!Today, 13:17“Footwork”: British publication reveals the secret behind Uzbekistan boxing’s world dominance“Footwork”: British publication reveals the secret behind Uzbekistan boxing’s world dominanceToday, 13:09100% Duels Won: Husanov Shines in Manchester City Masterclass100% Duels Won: Husanov Shines in Manchester City MasterclassToday, 13:01Mega-transfer from City: Ayyoub Bouaddi passes medical to replace RodriMega-transfer from City: Ayyoub Bouaddi passes medical to replace RodriToday, 12:58“Last time he beat me half to death”: Merab Dvalishvili admits the truth“Last time he beat me half to death”: Merab Dvalishvili admits the truthToday, 12:32“Exclusion from the 2026 World Cup benefited him”: Gary Neville comments on Cole Palmer’s return“Exclusion from the 2026 World Cup benefited him”: Gary Neville comments on Cole Palmer’s returnToday, 12:29
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Cristiano Ronaldo Serves as a Warning for Harry Kane
Cristiano Ronaldo Serves as a Warning for Harry Kane