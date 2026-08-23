Football Week: Tough Tests Await Pakhtakor, Nasaf, and Lokomotiv in Matchday 19

The Uzbekistan Super League is heating up. Today, August 23, the 19th round of the championship kicks off.

The opening match of the round will take place in Fergana, where Neftchi hosts Sogdiana.

However, the excitement of the 19th round is not limited to Fergana. In the coming days, Dinamo will face Pakhtakor in Samarkand, while Lokomotiv and Bunyodkor will clash in Tashkent.

1. Matchday 19 starts in Fergana

Neftchi and Sogdiana will take the pitch in the opening match of the round.

The match in Fergana is crucial for both teams. As we approach the decisive part of the championship, every point becomes increasingly valuable.

Sunday, August 23

19:00 — Neftchi vs. Sogdiana

2. A serious test awaits Pakhtakor in Samarkand

One of the most anticipated matches of the round will take place in Samarkand on August 25.

Dinamo will host Pakhtakor. The clash between these two historic clubs in Uzbek football is expected to be one of the central fixtures of the 19th round.

The match in Samarkand could determine not only the three points but also the momentum for the teams in the remainder of the season.

Tuesday, August 25

20:00 — Dinamo vs. Pakhtakor

3. Lokomotiv and Bunyodkor clash in Tashkent

Another central match of the 19th round will take place in Tashkent on August 26.

Lokomotiv hosts Bunyodkor. This match, important for the capital's football scene, is sure to be one of the most watched of the round.

Both teams are in need of vital points to improve their standing in the championship.

Wednesday, August 26

19:00 — Lokomotiv vs. Bunyodkor

4. Full schedule of the round

Date Time Match August 23 19:00 Neftchi vs. Sogdiana August 24 19:00 Kokand-1912 vs. Bukhara August 25 19:00 Surkhon vs. AGMK August 25 19:00 Andijon vs. Khorezm August 25 20:00 Dinamo vs. Pakhtakor August 26 19:00 Lokomotiv vs. Bunyodkor August 26 19:00 Mashal vs. Navbahor August 26 20:00 Qizilqum vs. Nasaf

5. Which other matches are in the spotlight?

Several interesting clashes will take place simultaneously in the 19th round.

Andijon hosts Khorezm, while Surkhon faces AGMK. On the same day, the match between Dinamo and Pakhtakor is expected to be one of the main events.

On August 26, in addition to the Lokomotiv vs. Bunyodkor match, games between Mashal vs. Navbahor and Qizilqum vs. Nasaf will also take place.

The most important question: Will the 19th round change the situation in the championship?

As the championship reaches the 19th round, the importance of every match is growing.

The round, starting with Neftchi vs. Sogdiana, continues with key clashes like Dinamo vs. Pakhtakor in Samarkand and Lokomotiv vs. Bunyodkor in Tashkent.

Furthermore, matches involving Nasaf, Navbahor, AGMK, and other teams could also impact the league table.

Therefore, the 19th round is not just another week of games, but a potential turning point for the battles in the Super League. Football fans can look forward to eight exciting matches from August 23 to 26.