«4-minute miracle in Jizzakh»: AGMK achieves a dramatic comeback victory against «Sogdiana»!

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«4-minute miracle in Jizzakh»: AGMK achieves a dramatic comeback victory against «Sogdiana»!

Another crucial encounter of the 22nd round of the Uzbekistan Super League provided fans with a true comeback and late-game drama. In a tense and uncompromising match held in Jizzakh, «Sogdiana» hosted Olmaliq’s AGMK team. The destiny of the match, which was largely dominated by the hosts for a long time, changed completely within the final 7 minutes and ended with a dramatic 2:1 comeback victory for the guests. Filip Ivanovich opened the scoring for the hosts in the 25th minute, putting the Jizzakh side ahead.

Ulugbek Bakayev's disciples managed to maintain this minimal lead for almost 80 minutes, but Mirjalol Qosimov's team showed true character in the final moments. While Giorgi Papava restored parity in the 83rd minute, just 4 minutes later, in the 87th minute, Nodir Abdurazzoqov scored the winning goal, bringing crucial three points to the «miners». Following this victory, AGMK raised their points tally to 35, rising to 5th place in the standings; «Sogdiana», remaining with 28 points, stayed in 10th position.

So, how did «Sogdiana» squander the victory in the final minutes, how did Mirjalol Qosimov's four-player substitution at the beginning of the second half affect the outcome of the match, and to what extent did AGMK increase their chances in the fight for the podium places?

«Ivanovich's goal and the 4-minute benefit»: Chronology of the match in Jizzakh

The most important moments and turning points that occurred during the match:

  • First strike from Ivanovich: In the 25th minute, legionnaire Filip Ivanovich punished the opponent's defensive gap to put the hosts ahead;

  • «Sogdiana»'s prolonged defense: After opening the score, the Jizzakh team relied on disciplined defense, neutralizing AGMK's attacks in vain for a long time;

  • Qosimov's sharp decision: At the start of the second half, the AGMK coaching staff suddenly brought on 4 players (Karimov, Sentoku, Abdunabiyev alongside Sobirjonovs) to intensify the pressure;

  • Turning point in the 83rd minute: Giorgi Papava acted proactively in the penalty area, bringing the score to 1:1;

  • Winning point from Abdurazzoqov: Just 4 minutes later, in the 87th minute, Nodir Abdurazzoqov authored the guests' winning goal, setting the final score (1:2).

Super League 22nd round: Statistical comparison of the «Sogdiana» — AGMK match

Key indicators of the teams in the match and their positions in the standings:

Indicators and criteria

«Sogdiana» (Host)

AGMK (Guest)

Final score

1

2

Goalscorers

F. Ivanovich 25

G. Papava 83, N. Abdurazzoqov 87

Points accumulated

28 points

35 points (Entered the top five)

Position in standings

10th place

Rose to 5th place

Main goalkeepers

Mitrovic

Abdunabiyev

Tactical changes

Substitutions in the 46th, 65th, and 71st minutes

Quadruple sub at half-time and double rotation in the 74th minute

Football analysis: Experts on Mirjalol Qosimov's tactics

Conclusions of national football experts and commentators:

  • AGMK squad depth: The forces introduced from the bench in the second half sharply increased the game's pace and managed to fatigue the opponent's defense;

  • Loss of concentration in the final minutes: Although «Sogdiana» played with full discipline for over 80 minutes, they conceded two goals within 4 minutes at the end of the match due to defensive errors;

  • Composure of Papava and Abdurazzoqov: Maximizing the situation in decisive moments demonstrates the high individual skill level within the «miners» squad;

  • Jump in the standings: Through this spirited victory, the Olmaliq team climbed to the 5th position with 35 points, proving that they remain in contention for podium spots and the top three.

This intense confrontation in Jizzakh once again demonstrated the indomitable spirit of the AGMK team and the habit of Mirjalol Qosimov's disciples to fight until the final whistle.

In your opinion, was «Sogdiana»'s defeat caused by defensive fatigue, or did AGMK's substitutes play the main role? Can AGMK, having collected 35 points, break into the top three this current season? Leave your personal opinions and comments below and share the analysis of the most interesting matches of Uzbek football with all your fan friends!

SogdianaAGMKMirjalol QosimovNodir Abdurazzoqov
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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