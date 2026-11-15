City targets Lens' new star: The next transfer after Khusanov?

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City targets Lens' new star: The next transfer after Khusanov?

French club Lens is once again attracting the attention of European giants with another talented defender. TEAMtalk reports that Lens defender Ismaelo Ganiu has caught the eye of scouts from England's Manchester City.

Serious competition for the young defender

According to the source, Manchester City has been closely monitoring the 21-year-old's development on the pitch. However, the battle for Ganiu is not limited to the 'Citizens'. Currently, other prestigious English clubs — Chelsea, Tottenham, and Newcastle are also showing serious interest.

This season, the young defender has played in eight matches across all competitions, scoring one goal. His current contract with Lens runs until 2030, and Transfermarkt experts estimate his market value at around 30 million euros.

Transfer details

Data and statistics

Player

Ismaelo Ganiu (21, Lens defender)

Interested clubs

Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham, Newcastle

Contract duration

Until 2030

Market value

Approximately 30 million euros

Abdukodir Khusanov following in the footsteps of

For Uzbek football fans, Lens has already become a special club. As a reminder, our compatriot, who is valued as a reliable and versatile defender, Abdukodir Khusanov was also brought in from the French club Lens. Therefore, the English giants' renewed interest in a French club's defender is sparking great interest in the football community.

Do you think Ismaelo Ganiu can succeed in the English Premier League like Abdukodir Khusanov? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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