Club Brugge KV vs Lens: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Champions League: Club Brugge KV vs Lens. Kick-off: 22 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Club Brugge KV starting lineup: 1. Sommer Y., 64. Sabbe K., 58. Spileers J., 44. Mechele B., 65. Seys J., 8. Potts F., 20. Vanaken H. (captain), 9. Forbs C., 80. Lemarechal F., 11. Virgili J., 7. Tresoldi N.
Club Brugge KV substitutes: 32. Dams M., 67. Diakhon M., 29. Jackers N., 85. Koren T. N., 3. Lee Han-Beom, 39. Robberechts M., 41. Siquet H., 16. Tsawa C., 81. Vanden Driessche A., 77. Vasovic A., 17. Vermant R., 10. Vetlesen H.
Club Brugge KV head coach: Leko I.
Lens starting lineup: 40. Risser R., 2. Aguilar R., 6. Baidoo S., 14. Udol M. (captain), 23. Abdulhamid S., 27. Cuisance M., 21. Haidara A., 22. Skoras M., 9. Hazard T., 28. Kadile J., 29. Ivanovic F.
Lens substitutes: 32. Antonio K., 5. Bulatovic A., 4. Celik N., 11. Edouard O., 16. Gorgelin M., 1. Gurtner R., 31. Sagnan S., 38. Soares M., 7. Sotoca F., 10. Thauvin F., 8. Titraoui Y., 20. Todibo J.
Lens head coach: Cahuzac Y.
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