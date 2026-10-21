Club Brugge KV vs Lens: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Club Brugge KV vs Lens: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Champions League: Club Brugge KV vs Lens. Kick-off: 22 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Club Brugge KV starting lineup: 1. Sommer Y., 64. Sabbe K., 58. Spileers J., 44. Mechele B., 65. Seys J., 8. Potts F., 20. Vanaken H. (captain), 9. Forbs C., 80. Lemarechal F., 11. Virgili J., 7. Tresoldi N.

Club Brugge KV substitutes: 32. Dams M., 67. Diakhon M., 29. Jackers N., 85. Koren T. N., 3. Lee Han-Beom, 39. Robberechts M., 41. Siquet H., 16. Tsawa C., 81. Vanden Driessche A., 77. Vasovic A., 17. Vermant R., 10. Vetlesen H.

Club Brugge KV head coach: Leko I.

Lens starting lineup: 40. Risser R., 2. Aguilar R., 6. Baidoo S., 14. Udol M. (captain), 23. Abdulhamid S., 27. Cuisance M., 21. Haidara A., 22. Skoras M., 9. Hazard T., 28. Kadile J., 29. Ivanovic F.

Lens substitutes: 32. Antonio K., 5. Bulatovic A., 4. Celik N., 11. Edouard O., 16. Gorgelin M., 1. Gurtner R., 31. Sagnan S., 38. Soares M., 7. Sotoca F., 10. Thauvin F., 8. Titraoui Y., 20. Todibo J.

Lens head coach: Cahuzac Y.

Live report LIVE
00:00
The referee for today's match will be Luís Miguel Branco Godinho.
00:00
Now we know the starting lineups. You can find them in the match details.
00:00
Hello and welcome to our minute-by-minute text commentary of the upcoming match. We will do our best to bring you all the action from the pitch as accurately as possible. Enjoy the game.
Club Brugge KVLensChampions League
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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