In the 10th round of the English Premier League, "Manchester City" played away against "Nottingham Forest" and unexpectedly suffered a 1-3 defeat. However, this unfortunate match for the "Citizens" became another important historical milestone in the personal career of Uzbek defender Abduqodir Husanov.

Our 22-year-old compatriot started in the starting lineup and played the full 90 minutes. Despite his team's defeat, he was named the best "City" player of the match by the authoritative statistical portal Flashscore.com.

Flashscore analysis: 7.4 rating and an absolute team record

Experts of the statistical platform highly praised the skill of the Uzbek talent:

Highest rating — 7.4: Flashscore experts gave Abduqodir Husanov's performance a 7.4 rating . This figure was the highest result among all players who took the field for "Manchester City" in this match;

Skill in two positions: Starting the match as a right-back under the instructions of the coaching staff, Husanov returned to his native position — the center of defense — after tactical changes at halftime, and bravely fought against the opposing forwards throughout the game.

Chronicle of the clash in Nottingham

The game was difficult from the opening minutes for Enzo Maresca's charges:

Delap's brace and Cunha's goal: For the "Forest", Cunha opened the score as early as the 6th minute, while Liam Delap scored in the 18th and 73rd minutes, recording a brace;

Cherki's response goal: Rayan Cherki scored the sole goal for "City" in the 52nd minute, but this was not enough to save the team from defeat.

Standings and next match

After this defeat, Manchester City's situation in the title race has become complicated: