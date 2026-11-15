For athletes representing the national team in China, tattoos can become a serious issue. derbyderbyderby.it reports that the country's sports authorities have introduced even stricter regulations for players called up to the national team.

New requirements on the pitch and sleeves

According to reports, players appearing for the national team are now required to completely cover any visible tattoos on exposed parts of their body using special skin-colored sleeves.

In fact, such rules existed before, but in recent years their enforcement had not been strictly monitored. While requirements were occasionally relaxed and then tightened again, strict measures have now been reinstated.

Rules and restrictions Details Main requirement National team players must cover their tattoos with skin-colored sleeves Scope Currently applies only to members of the national team Domestic championship Such strict restrictions do not yet apply to local leagues and domestic clubs Main reason A comprehensive strategy aimed at countering the influence of Western culture

Political strategy and domestic championship differences

According to observers, this decision is not solely related to sports ethics or image. Experts evaluate this measure as part of a comprehensive strategy by the Chinese leadership aimed at countering the influence of Western culture.

At the same time, while covering tattoos is strictly required in the national team, such restrictions have not yet fully taken effect in the country's domestic championships and local leagues, where freedom remains for now.

Do you think it is right to impose such appearance restrictions on athletes? Leave your opinion in the comments!