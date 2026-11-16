What did Thomas Tuchel say after the victory over Spain?

England national team head coach Thomas Tuchel shared his thoughts after an intense and hard-fought away match against Spain in the Nations League (3:2). The English manager did not hide his satisfaction with the team's performance.

“We played at a high level from start to finish”

After the match in Madrid, ITV Tuchel praised the team's actions on the pitch. According to him, the English were superior to their opponents in every aspect:

“Overall, we played a great game. We were better than the opponent and performed at a high level from start to finish. We knew we needed a perfect game and we gave it our all. We were brave with the ball and patient without it”, said the head coach.

Match and team statistics Details Competition and stage UEFA Nations League, Matchday 6 Key clash Spain — England (2:3) Head coach's opinion High pressing on the opponent's ground and a fully deserved victory Main issue Refereeing decisions (red card and penalty issue)

Refereeing decisions and the difficult final minutes

At the same time, the German manager touched upon some controversial situations in the match, particularly the severe penalties issued. He emphasized that he needs to understand why both a penalty and a red card were given for a single episode:

“A red card and a penalty are serious decisions. I need to understand why two punishments were applied for one situation. The next 30 minutes felt very long. But I don't want to dwell on that too much. There were many positives in the game we showed until the 60th minute. We fully deserved the win”, added Tuchel.

It was noted as a key factor that throughout the match, the English closed down spaces in their own half, actively pressed the opponent, and maintained a high team spirit.

Do you think the England national team under Thomas Tuchel can win the Nations League? Leave your opinion in the comments!