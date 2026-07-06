Thomas Tuchel Displeased with FIFA Decision: Will Harry Kane Ask Donald Trump for Help?

·94·Sport
Thomas Tuchel Displeased with FIFA Decision: Will Harry Kane Ask Donald Trump for Help?

England national team head coach Thomas Tuchel has sharply criticized the lack of consistency in FIFA's disciplinary decisions. The German specialist expressed his dissatisfaction with a mix of humor and irony following the situation involving USA forward Folarin Balogun. This case is sparking significant debate within the international football community, according to Goal.com reports .

The issue is that despite USA star Folarin Balogun receiving a straight red card in the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, FIFA applied Article 27 of the disciplinary code and deferred his disqualification. As a result, the player gained the right to appear in the quarter-final match against Belgium. Goal.com reports that Thomas Tuchel did not hide his astonishment at such a decision.

Political Interference and FIFA's Decision

Reports that the newly elected US President Donald Trump intervened in the situation gave the event a political tone. According to information, Trump contacted FIFA President Gianni Infantino and asked him to review the Balogun matter. Subsequently, Donald Trump praised England captain Harry Kane on his Truth Social network, calling him a "GREAT player".

Following England's 3-2 victory over Mexico, Thomas Tuchel was asked if Harry Kane should also seek help from Trump to overturn the red card of his teammate Jarell Quansah. Jarell Quansah had been sent off in the clash with Mexico. Tuchel responded ironically: "Maybe that is a good starting point."

The Problem of Inconsistency in Decisions

Thomas Tuchel is concerned that the review of decisions made by referees and the VAR system undermines the logical foundations of football. In his view, if every yellow or red card is appealed and overturned under political pressure, the order of the game will be disrupted.

"Where does this stop? I no longer understand the rules. If the yellow card Declan Rice received was wrong, will they return that too? Or the card Michael Olise received against France? We can now argue endlessly over every decision. I want to know where the line is drawn, but I have no answer to this question," the coach emphasized.

Currently, the England national team is awaiting a clear decision regarding Jarell Quansah's disqualification. However, the precedent with Balogun has strengthened suspicions that the rules are not the same for everyone in the football world. The "Three Lions," led by Thomas Tuchel, continue their preparations for the next important matches.

Thomas TuchelHarry KaneFIFAEnglandDonald Trump
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Why can't Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland reach the level of Messi and Ronaldo?Why can't Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland reach the level of Messi and Ronaldo?Today, 13:542026 World Cup Top Scorers: Three Stars Lead the Way2026 World Cup Top Scorers: Three Stars Lead the WayToday, 13:22Carlo Ancelotti to lead Brazil until 2030Carlo Ancelotti to lead Brazil until 2030Today, 13:19Jude Bellingham urges fans to celebrate after victory over MexicoJude Bellingham urges fans to celebrate after victory over MexicoToday, 12:57Erling Haaland's father makes surprising statement about potential Real Madrid moveErling Haaland's father makes surprising statement about potential Real Madrid moveToday, 12:32Neymar announces his retirement from the Brazil national teamNeymar announces his retirement from the Brazil national teamToday, 12:12
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan