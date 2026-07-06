Thomas Tuchel Displeased with FIFA Decision: Will Harry Kane Ask Donald Trump for Help?

England national team head coach Thomas Tuchel has sharply criticized the lack of consistency in FIFA's disciplinary decisions. The German specialist expressed his dissatisfaction with a mix of humor and irony following the situation involving USA forward Folarin Balogun. This case is sparking significant debate within the international football community, according to Goal.com reports .

The issue is that despite USA star Folarin Balogun receiving a straight red card in the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, FIFA applied Article 27 of the disciplinary code and deferred his disqualification. As a result, the player gained the right to appear in the quarter-final match against Belgium. Goal.com reports that Thomas Tuchel did not hide his astonishment at such a decision.

Political Interference and FIFA's Decision

Reports that the newly elected US President Donald Trump intervened in the situation gave the event a political tone. According to information, Trump contacted FIFA President Gianni Infantino and asked him to review the Balogun matter. Subsequently, Donald Trump praised England captain Harry Kane on his Truth Social network, calling him a "GREAT player".

Following England's 3-2 victory over Mexico, Thomas Tuchel was asked if Harry Kane should also seek help from Trump to overturn the red card of his teammate Jarell Quansah. Jarell Quansah had been sent off in the clash with Mexico. Tuchel responded ironically: "Maybe that is a good starting point."

The Problem of Inconsistency in Decisions

Thomas Tuchel is concerned that the review of decisions made by referees and the VAR system undermines the logical foundations of football. In his view, if every yellow or red card is appealed and overturned under political pressure, the order of the game will be disrupted.

"Where does this stop? I no longer understand the rules. If the yellow card Declan Rice received was wrong, will they return that too? Or the card Michael Olise received against France? We can now argue endlessly over every decision. I want to know where the line is drawn, but I have no answer to this question," the coach emphasized.

Currently, the England national team is awaiting a clear decision regarding Jarell Quansah's disqualification. However, the precedent with Balogun has strengthened suspicions that the rules are not the same for everyone in the football world. The "Three Lions," led by Thomas Tuchel, continue their preparations for the next important matches.