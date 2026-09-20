Thomas Tuchel sets strict ultimatum for Harry Maguire and puts an end to his international future

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Thomas Tuchel sets strict ultimatum for Harry Maguire and puts an end to his international future

England national team head coach Thomas Tuchel has made a series of bold and uncompromising decisions while announcing his latest squad. As the manager prepares for the Nations League matches, he has begun establishing a new culture and discipline within the team. Amidst these changes, Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has once again been overlooked, casting doubt on his international career. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, Maguire was excluded from the national team again due to the scandalous situations and public backlash that followed the disappointing World Cup campaign. Tuchel has called up Everton player Jarrad Branthwaite to replace the experienced defender. This selection clearly indicates that the doors to a return to the international stage are closing for Harry.

Maguire and his mother's discontent

The conflict that arose before the World Cup was openly criticized by the player himself and his family. In particular, Harry Maguire's mother expressed her complete disappointment and open anger over her son's exclusion from the squad. This public pressure and the player's vocal dissatisfaction did not sit well with the German manager.

Commenting on the situation at a press conference, Thomas Tuchel emphasized that the player's actions only harmed the team. "It doesn't help at all. I won't hold it against him for the rest of his life, because that's not who I am, but I didn't like it," — said the head coach.

An opportunity for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Unlike Harry Maguire, Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has been given a chance to return to the national team. Due to injuries to key players from Arsenal and Chelsea, a spot opened up for Trent to return to the national setup. While Tuchel acknowledges the player's talent, he has set strict defensive requirements for him.

The head coach believes that Alexander-Arnold must drastically improve his defensive work. "I know his talent, and I have heard how much he cares about playing in the national jersey. Now is the perfect opportunity for him to prove himself," added Tuchel.

Thomas TuchelHarry MaguireTrent Alexander-ArnoldEngland National TeamFootball News
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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