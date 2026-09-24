Anthony Gordon expresses shock at Thomas Tuchel's controversial decision

Discussions surrounding England's dramatic defeat to Argentina in the World Cup semi-final show no signs of stopping. Barcelona forward Anthony Gordon has spoken for the first time about the controversial tactical decisions that decided the match, admitting he was shocked to be substituted early by head coach Thomas Tuchel. This defeat remains the main topic of conversation at the England team's first gathering since the summer tournament. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, England were leading thanks to an Anthony Gordon strike with just 20 minutes left until a historic final appearance. However, the game's dynamics changed drastically after Thomas Tuchel replaced the forward with defender Ezri Konsa to protect the lead. This cautious substitution allowed the opposition to increase pressure, and the South Americans eventually equalized and snatched the victory.

Tactical errors and the coach's approach

Although head coach Thomas Tuchel initially criticized the team's inability to retain possession, he later admitted that his overly cautious decisions were made a bit too early. The shift to a 5-4-1 formation handed the initiative to the opponent and caused confusion among both fans and players. The 25-year-old player emphasized that he felt in perfect physical and mental condition at that moment.

"Yes, to be honest, I was shocked," said Gordon, formerly a Newcastle star. "Because I had just scored. I'm the kind of player who performs very well when fueled by adrenaline. If I score, I usually don't play a bad game because my confidence skyrockets. Especially in that situation, on such a big stage, I felt fantastic."

Thomas Tuchel's explanation

Thomas Tuchel himself did not hide that the intense pressure and the team's extreme fatigue influenced his decision. The coach admitted that the opponent had created a dangerous situation before the water break and that the team was physically struggling. Weather conditions and a series of heavy travel schedules had drained the players' energy.

"We were close to conceding a goal before the water break. I thought we wouldn't survive, that it would be a disaster," Tuchel admitted. "Then I thought I needed to switch to five defenders, to a 5-4-1 formation. But it was a bit too early for that idea."

The England team is currently gathered at St George's Park, thoroughly analyzing this painful defeat. The team members aim to draw the right conclusions from their mistakes and prepare for upcoming competitions.