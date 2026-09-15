Carlo Ancelotti, one of world football's most experienced and decorated specialists currently coaching the Brazil national team, has shared sharp and impartial analytical thoughts on the current state of football in his native Italy. Against the backdrop of the "Squadra Azzurra"'s successive failures in major tournaments, the Italian coach openly admitted that the country is experiencing a deep crisis in its system for nurturing top-tier local football talent. Ancelotti emphasized that in recent years, Italy has failed to produce a generation of world-class, high-level players.

As clear proof of this negative situation, he pointed out that among the flagship clubs of Serie A — AC Milan, Inter, and Juventus — there are currently no high-category local Italian strikers capable of playing a decisive role. Nevertheless, the renowned specialist is not entirely hopeless about the future of Italian football; he firmly believes that the generation of teenagers and youths shining on European pitches will radically change the situation. So, why did the four-time world champions lose their super-strikers, can the success of the U-17 and U-20 teams save the senior national team, and how justified are Ancelotti's hopes for the World Cup?

"No Local Strikers in the Giants": Ancelotti's Bitter Truth

The Italian specialist revealed the systemic problems in national football as follows:

The Lost Generation Gap: "I think Italy has failed to produce a strong and competitive generation of world-class players in recent years," Carlo Ancelotti noted;

Scarcity at Serie A Leaders: The coach drew special attention to the fact that not a single high-level Italian goalscorer remains who can determine the outcome within the country's main clubs: Milan, Inter, and Juventus;

Reliance on Foreigners: Since the giants of the domestic championship are filling their attacking lines solely with foreign legionnaires, the national team is left without a strong leader in the frontline.

The Spark of U-17 and U-20: Italy's Citadel of Salvation

Ancelotti expects great results from the future generation:

Youth Victories on European Grounds: The renowned coach praised the high results that the country's current U-17 and U-20 youth category teams are showing in European Championships;

A Quality New Foundation: These successes at the youth level indicate that a new and quality wave of talent is maturing in Italy;

"They Will Be Much Stronger": "I am confident that this new generation will be much better than the previous one and will restore Italy's prestige," Ancelotti said.

Next World Cup Goal and the Specialist's Confidence

World Cup qualification and the fate of the national team:

Qualification is a Must: Ancelotti reminded once again that for Italy, having missed successive World Cups, going to the next mundial is a matter of life and death;

Era of Generational Transition: According to the specialist, the swift integration of youth into the main squad will ensure the national team's successful qualification for the main tournament;

Hope for the Future: Ancelotti expressed confidence that the potential of the newly forming generation will return Italy among the leading national teams of the world once again.

These reflections by Carlo Ancelotti prove once more how important it is to strengthen attention toward local academies and youth football not only in Italy, but in global football as a whole.

In your opinion, what is the main reason why Italian football cannot produce high-level strikers — tactical limitations in academies or the excessive reliance of Serie A giants on foreign players? Can the U-17 and U-20 generation praised by Ancelotti truly lead the "Squadra Azzurra" back to the summit of the world? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of current world football debates with all football fans and friends!