Bektemir Meliqo‘ziyev's team explains why they allowed Munguia's title fight

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Bektemir Meliqo‘ziyev's team explains why they allowed Munguia's title fight

Unexpected behind-the-scenes events have unfolded in the professional super middleweight boxing division. While Uzbekistan boxing star Bektemir Meliqo‘ziyev was the official mandatory challenger for the WBA championship belt, the organization granted Jaime Munguia special permission to hold a title fight against Nikita Zon. This decision had raised various questions in the boxing world.

According to information provided by insider Jalol Ahmedov, Meliqo‘ziyev's management team has detailed what caused this situation and under what conditions they agreed to it.

The Alvarez and Alalshikh factor: Why did the WBA concede?

It turns out that the initiative to organize the Munguia vs. Zon bout as a championship fight came from the most influential figures in world boxing:

  • Official request from organizers: Superstar Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and the head of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh, directly appealed to the WBA leadership, requesting that the championship belt be on the line for this fight;

  • WBA's interests: The organization did not want to damage its relationship with powerful partners like Alvarez and Alalshikh, and as a result, chose to reach an agreement with Meliqo‘ziyev's team based on specific terms.

What would have happened if the Uzbek boxer had refused?

The managers explained that if Meliqo‘ziyev's side had strictly rejected this proposal, the situation could have developed into scenarios unfavorable for Bektemir:

  1. The Munguia vs. Zon bout could have been held as a regular ranking fight;

  2. The most dangerous possibility: Munguia could have been granted the WBA "Super" champion status, with the risk that Bektemir would be offered a fight for the vacant "Regular" belt.

The decisive condition: Meliqo‘ziyev will face the winner

In these complex circumstances, Bektemir Meliqo‘ziyev and his team made the most beneficial decision with a long-term view. In exchange for their permission, they demanded and received official written guarantees from the organization and investors:

Main condition: The winner of the Jaime Munguia vs. Nikita Zon fight will be obligated to hold their next bout against Bektemir Meliqo‘ziyev without any exceptions.

Thus, the Uzbek boxing star maintained his status as the No. 1 mandatory challenger and guaranteed his right to a direct fight for the world championship belt in the next turn.

Bektemir Meliqo‘ziyevWBASaul AlvarezTurki Alalshikh
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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