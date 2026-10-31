A test before the title fight: Details of Bektemir Melikuziev's new bout

Details regarding the next fight of the Uzbek boxing master Bektemir Melikuziev, who is the official and mandatory challenger for the WBA championship belt in the super middleweight division, have been revealed. While awaiting a major title fight, our compatriot will return to the ring in the coming days to maintain his athletic form.

Melikuziev will fight on November 6 at the prestigious Muka Boxing professional boxing event, which will be organized in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

An interim fight before the championship bout: What is the plan?

The Uzbek boxer's fight will serve as the final preparation stage before the most important clash of his career:

The main goal remains: Bektemir Melikuziev is awaiting the main championship (title) fight in this weight class, which is planned to take place after the bout between Mexican star Jaime Munguia and Nikita Tszyu;

Ring practice: To avoid a long period of inactivity and to maintain his competitive spirit, our boxer's team has decided to hold an additional fight in the interim;

Opponent status: The name of Melikuziev's potential opponent for November 6 has not yet been disclosed, but promoters are expected to officially announce the name in the coming days.

This match in Dubai will be an important springboard for Bektemir to solidify his status as the absolute leader in the WBA rankings and prepare for the major test for the world championship belt.