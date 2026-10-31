A test before the title fight: Details of Bektemir Melikuziev's new bout

·1·Sport
A test before the title fight: Details of Bektemir Melikuziev's new bout

Details regarding the next fight of the Uzbek boxing master Bektemir Melikuziev, who is the official and mandatory challenger for the WBA championship belt in the super middleweight division, have been revealed. While awaiting a major title fight, our compatriot will return to the ring in the coming days to maintain his athletic form.

Melikuziev will fight on November 6 at the prestigious Muka Boxing professional boxing event, which will be organized in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

An interim fight before the championship bout: What is the plan?

The Uzbek boxer's fight will serve as the final preparation stage before the most important clash of his career:

  • The main goal remains: Bektemir Melikuziev is awaiting the main championship (title) fight in this weight class, which is planned to take place after the bout between Mexican star Jaime Munguia and Nikita Tszyu;

  • Ring practice: To avoid a long period of inactivity and to maintain his competitive spirit, our boxer's team has decided to hold an additional fight in the interim;

  • Opponent status: The name of Melikuziev's potential opponent for November 6 has not yet been disclosed, but promoters are expected to officially announce the name in the coming days.

This match in Dubai will be an important springboard for Bektemir to solidify his status as the absolute leader in the WBA rankings and prepare for the major test for the world championship belt.

Bektemir MelikuzievWBAMuka Boxingprofessional boxing
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Will Meliqoziyev have to wait?: Munguia’s title defense fight against Zon announcedWill Meliqoziyev have to wait?: Munguia’s title defense fight against Zon announced14 October 13:47WBA does not approve championship bout between Munguia and Nikita ZonWBA does not approve championship bout between Munguia and Nikita Zon10 October 07:00Bektemir Melikuziev removed from championship fight, Munguia finds a favorable opponentBektemir Melikuziev removed from championship fight, Munguia finds a favorable opponent9 October 08:17Where did Dusmatov disappear? Sensational changes regarding Uzbek boxers in the WBA rankingsWhere did Dusmatov disappear? Sensational changes regarding Uzbek boxers in the WBA rankings8 October 21:55Bektemir Melikuziev reveals unprecedented concessions in fight against the championBektemir Melikuziev reveals unprecedented concessions in fight against the champion8 October 21:46Bektemir Melikuziev accuses WBA and Jaime Munguia of disrespect, challenges them to an open fightBektemir Melikuziev accuses WBA and Jaime Munguia of disrespect, challenges them to an open fight7 October 07:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
Unexpected defeat: Diyora Keldiyorova leaves the Grand Slam tournament
Unexpected defeat: Diyora Keldiyorova leaves the Grand Slam tournament
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach