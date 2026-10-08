Bektemir Melikuziev rejects WBA champion Jaime Munguia's paid offer

Tensions have escalated around one of the most anticipated hot fights of the year in professional boxing's super middleweight division. Negotiations between the reigning WBA world champion, Mexican Jaime Munguia, and the mandatory challenger for this belt, Uzbek boxing master Bektemir Melikuziev, have taken an unexpected turn.

The Mexican boxer's team offered Bektemir a financial compensation in order to postpone this mandatory defense fight, but our compatriot's firm position ruined the champion's plans.

Munguia's trick: Extra fight and "step-aside money"

The Mexican side is trying to bypass the difficult clash with the mandatory challenger:

Alternative opponent choice: Jaime Munguia's camp stated its intention to hold a voluntary fight against Keyber Gonzalez before stepping into the ring with Melikuziev;

"Step-aside" offer: To implement this plan, they offered Bektemir Melikuziev special money (step-aside money) to temporarily step aside and wait;

Attempt to avoid danger: Experts evaluate this move by Munguia as a desire to avoid the Uzbek boxer's heavy punches and reduce the risk of losing the belt.

"Rules must be respected": Bektemir's firm response

Bektemir Melikuziev sharply rejected this offer from the Mexicans, openly stating that he will not trade sports principles and rules for money:

Material things don't matter, the championship does: "Rules must be respected. I am ready to fight even for free!" — Melikuziev emphasized;

Glory comes first: The Uzbek master of the gloves proved once again that his main goal is not making a profit, but stepping into the ring to bring the WBA championship belt to Uzbekistan.

WBA demand and deadline: Purse bids are near

The World Boxing Association (WBA) has set clear time limits for the parties:

Official order: The organization issued an official order to organize the Munguia – Melikuziev fight on September 21;

Deadline — October 21: The promoters of the two boxers have until October 21 of this year to reach a mutual agreement;

Purse bid: If the parties fail to reach a compromise in negotiations within the set deadline, an official open bidding date will be announced to purchase the right to hold the fight, and the party offering the most funds will organize the fight as it sees fit.

Despite Munguia's efforts to postpone the fight, Bektemir Melikuziev's combative and determined mood has further increased global interest in this championship fight. Currently, all eyes are focused on the negotiation deadline ending on October 21.