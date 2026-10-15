Enzo Maresca's tactical error: Who did experts criticize in the match against PSG?

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Enzo Maresca's tactical error: Who did experts criticize in the match against PSG?

In the central fixture of the UEFA Champions League league phase, Manchester City suffered a 2-4 home defeat against reigning French champions PSG. Following the match, experts from the influential British analytical portal esteemedkompany.com, close to the "Citizens", analyzed the performances of all participating players and rated them on a 10-point scale.

Analysts paid special attention to the two different roles played by Uzbekistan national team defender Abduqodir Khusanov across the two halves.

Abduqodir Khusanov — 5/10: Position shift and two contrasting halves

The British publication commented on the performance of the Uzbek talent as follows:

  • A tough test in the first half: Khusanov played in an unusual right-back role and faced severe difficulties under PSG's intense left-wing pressure. The first two goals conceded originated from attacks organized through the flank zone he was responsible for;

  • Return to the center and stability: In the second half, after the coaching staff substituted struggling captain Rúben Dias, Khusanov was moved to his natural position — central defense. In the heart of the defense, he played much more calmly and reliably, but the first-half flank issues led to his final score of 5.

Defense and Goalkeeper: Chaos under opponent's pressure

The hosts' backline could not withstand the pressing of the Parisians in the opening 45 minutes:

  • Gianluigi Donnarumma (5/10): Although the Italian goalkeeper saved a penalty late in the game, better actions were expected from him in two of the four goals conceded;

  • Rúben Dias (5/10): The team captain looked rattled under PSG's heavy pressing and was substituted at halftime;

  • Marc Guéhi (5.5/10): Struggled in the first half, but managed to slightly improve his game in the second;

  • Josko Gvardiol (6/10): Ventured forward from the left flank and actively created threats in attack.

Midfield and Attack: Who shone, who lagged?

The fate of the match was closely tied to performances in midfield and the attacking line:

  • Rayan Cherki (4.5/10) — lowest rating: Failed to get into the tempo of the game at all, lost possession numerous times, and left the pitch at halftime;

  • Erling Haaland (8.5/10): Scored two fine goals and tried to bring his team back into the game. According to experts, on another night he could easily have netted a poker;

  • Elliot Anderson (7.5/10) and Enzo Fernández (6.5/10): Showed much more meaningful play in the second half following a difficult first-half environment;

  • Antoine Semenyo and Jeremy Doku (6/10): Worked hard, but lacked precision in final decisions and shooting.

Heroes off the bench: Forces that changed the game

The substitutes brought a fresh breath of air into City's game in the second half:

  • Ayyoub Bouaddi (8.5/10): The 18-year-old talent took control of the midfield and played freely against top-tier opposition;

  • Iliman Ndiaye (8.5/10): Energized the left flank, caused massive problems for the PSG defense, and provided an assist;

  • Matheus Nunes (7.5/10): Appeared at right-back, plugged all the gaps on the flank, and brought confidence to the defense. According to the publication, Nunes should be given a starting opportunity on the right wing in upcoming matches.

This analysis by the British press shows that Maresca's initial tactical plan and lineup choices proved costly in the match against the Parisians.

Manchester CityPSGAbduqodir KhusanovUEFA Champions League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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