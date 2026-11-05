Who received the lowest rating at “City”? How did Husanov perform in central defense? (video)

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Who received the lowest rating at “City”? How did Husanov perform in central defense? (video)

In the 4th round of the UEFA Champions League league phase, Manchester City visited Germany to face RB Leipzig, securing a 3-2 comeback victory. Uzbekistan national team defender Abdukodir Khusanov started the match and played the full 90 minutes.

The prestigious Flashscore portal, which aggregates international sports statistics, officially rated the players' performances following the match. According to the portal's analysis, the Uzbek defender once again recorded consistent stats, outperforming some of the team's main stars.

Khusanov's performance in central defense: Full 90 minutes and a 7.0 rating

In this match, the coaching staff entrusted Khusanov with the central defensive line:

  • Reliable actions and rating: Abdukodir engaged in intense battles against opposing forwards throughout the 90 minutes and was rated 7.0 by Flashscore;

  • Yellow card in the 94th minute: In the 94th minute of stoppage time, the Uzbek legionnaire received a yellow card for a tactical foul;

  • A position of responsibility: Khusanov is increasingly solidifying his place in the competition for the central defensive position within the “Cityzens” squad.

Ratings of “City” stars: Who scored the highest, who struggled?

There was a sharp contrast in the ratings given by the portal to the rest of the Manchester City players:

  • Highest rating for Elliot Anderson: The midfielder, who provided the decisive assist to Haaland, was named the best player of the match with a rating of 8.6;

  • Leaders in attack and midfield: Winning goal scorer Erling Haaland received an 8.4, Iliman Ndiaye and Enzo Fernandez received 7.8 each, while Matheus Nunes received a 7.3;

  • Lowest ratings: Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has been under criticism in recent matches, was given a 6.0, while Phil Foden, who failed to make an impact in the starting lineup, received the lowest rating on the team with 5.7.

Next test at the “Etihad”: Clash with “Napoli”

Following the difficult victory in Germany, Manchester City has reached 9 points, maintaining its position in the upper ranks of the overall group stage.

The team led by Enzo Maresca will face another serious test in the 5th round: the English side will host Italian champions Napoli at home. This marquee matchup will kick off at 01:00 Tashkent time on the night of November 25.

Abdukodir KhusanovManchester CityUEFA Champions LeagueRB Leipzig
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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