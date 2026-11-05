English experts praise Abdukodir Khusanov's performance against RB Leipzig (video)

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English experts praise Abdukodir Khusanov's performance against RB Leipzig (video)

In the 4th round of the UEFA Champions League league phase, England's Manchester City secured an important and resilient 3-2 away victory over Germany's RB Leipzig. Uzbekistan national team defender Abdukodir Khusanov started the match in the "Cityzens" lineup and performed reliably throughout the full 90 minutes.

The influential British publication Esteemed Kompany, which specializes in covering Manchester City, highly praised our compatriot's performance, awarding him a 7/10 rating. This was one of the highest scores among the team's defensive line—for comparison, Marc Guehi was rated 6.5, while Ruben Dias received only a 6.

Precise statistics and defensive stability

Khusanov fully handled his duties as a central defender under pressure on the opponent's pitch:

  • 88 accurate passes: Throughout the match, the defender made 88 flawless passes to his teammates, actively participating in organizing attacks from the back;

  • Reliable defensive actions: During the game, he executed 1 successful tackle and showed composure in neutralizing the hosts' dangerous attacks;

  • Late-game caution: He received a yellow card in the 90+4th minute of stoppage time while stopping an opponent's counter-attack.

British experts: "Khusanov must remain in the starting lineup"

English analysts specifically highlighted Abdukodir's performance after the difficult away win:

  • Best game in recent weeks: Experts unanimously assessed this match as Khusanov's most meaningful and high-quality performance in recent weeks;

  • Place in the starting XI: British journalists noted that having demonstrated such high confidence and tactical stability, Abdukodir Khusanov must remain the primary choice for Manchester City's central defense position in upcoming matches.

While this victory further improved Manchester City's position in the tournament table, Khusanov once again proved that he can comfortably compete at the highest level of European football.

Abdukodir KhusanovManchester CityUEFA Champions League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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