Maresca explains the 3:2 Champions League scoreline and the problems faced by Manchester City

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Maresca explains the 3:2 Champions League scoreline and the problems faced by Manchester City

The RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City match (2:3) held in Germany as part of the 4th round of the UEFA Champions League will be remembered for its intense goal-scoring show and unexpected narrative. After the match concluded, the "Cityzens" head coach Enzo Maresca gave an exclusive interview to the official UEFA website, where he spoke candidly about his team's performance, the difficulties encountered, and the opposing coach.

The Italian specialist did not hide the fact that despite full control of the game, the defensive line found itself in a difficult position at times when facing the opponent's rapid counter-attacks.

"We had control, but there were problems": Maresca's assessment of the game

The coach specifically noted that these three away points are of immense value:

  • A difficult test in Germany: "The game was very difficult in some situations. We controlled the match well, but at times we faced serious problems. Playing away against German clubs in the Champions League always poses a great challenge. That is why I am extremely happy that we secured the three points," said Maresca;

  • Leipzig's strengths: The coach focused on the hosts' tactical discipline: "The opponent acted extremely aggressively and in an organized manner. Their wingers posed a serious threat to our defense. We had to be more careful than ever when transitioning from defense to attack. We are satisfied with the result; now we need to recover and keep moving forward."

Friendship and respect: High praise for Demichelis

At the press conference, Enzo Maresca highly valued the work of RB Leipzig head coach Martin Demichelis and expressed warm wishes for him:

  • Personal relationship: "Martin is a very close and dear friend of mine;

  • Achievements in the Bundesliga: He is currently doing an excellent job in the German championship and has been able to form a strong team;

  • Confidence in the future: I hope that his future work in the Champions League will also turn for the better and that he will achieve good results," the specialist added.

Following this victory, Manchester City, having reached 9 points, climbed to the top of the tournament table and gained the opportunity to prepare for the next rounds with peace of mind.

UEFA Champions LeagueRB LeipzigManchester CityEnzo Maresca
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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