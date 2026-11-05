British publication highly rates Abdukodir Khusanov's performance against RB Leipzig

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British publication highly rates Abdukodir Khusanov's performance against RB Leipzig

In the 4th round of the UEFA Champions League league phase, England's Manchester City visited Germany to face RB Leipzig, securing a 3-2 comeback victory in a five-goal thriller. Uzbekistan national team defender Abdukodir Khusanov started the match and delivered a solid performance over the full 90 minutes.

The influential British publication Esteemed Kompany, which specializes in covering Manchester City, evaluated the players' performances after the match and specifically highlighted the talent of the Uzbek defender.

"Khusanov must remain in central defense": British publication's assessment of Khusanov

Abdukodir Khusanov received one of the highest ratings among the team's defensive line — 7/10:

  • Expert conclusion: "Khusanov played brilliantly. Abdukodir put in his best performance of the last few weeks. We believe he should remain in the central defensive position for this team," the publication's analysts wrote;

  • Teammates' ratings: Defensive partners Marc Guehi received a 6.5, full-backs Matheus Nunes a 6, Nico O'Reilly a 7, and substitute Ruben Dias a 6.

Low rating for Donnarumma, highest praise for Anderson

Other players who scored goals and secured the victory during the match were rated as follows:

  • Gianluigi Donnarumma (4/10): Although he made important saves, his error leading to Leipzig's opening equalizer was unforgivable, earning him the lowest score;

  • Elliot Anderson (8.5/10 — Man of the Match): He was phenomenal in midfield. His assist for Haaland's winning goal was compared to a work of art in the style of Kevin De Bruyne;

  • Attack and midfield: Winning goal scorer Erling Haaland — 7.5, Enzo Fernandez who scored a great header — 7.5, Iliman Ndiaye — 7, Rayan Cherki — 7, Jeremy Doku — 7. Phil Foden was given a 5.5 for his passive performance in the second half.

Super clash at the Etihad in the 5th round: Napoli to visit

After the difficult victory in Germany, Enzo Maresca's side has reached 9 points, taking a significant step in the fight for the top spots in the league table. The defeated RB Leipzig remains on 3 points.

Manchester City will host Italian champions Napoli at home in the next 5th round of the Champions League. This super match will kick off at 01:00 Tashkent time on the night of November 25.

Abdukodir KhusanovManchester CityUEFA Champions LeagueRB Leipzig
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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