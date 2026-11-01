What ratings did Shomurodov and Fayzullayev receive in Basaksehir's 7-goal thriller?

The match held in Istanbul as part of the 10th round of the Turkish Super Lig turned into a real celebration for Uzbek football fans. Hosting Samsunspor on their home turf, Istanbul Basaksehir secured a big and convincing 5:2 victory.

In this high-scoring encounter, two leaders of the Uzbekistan national team — Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev, found the back of the net and became some of the main heroes of the win.

7-goal thriller in Istanbul: Match chronology

The match was played at a high pace and with intense attacks from the very first minutes:

Shomurodov's quick goal (10th minute): Just 10 minutes into the game, experienced striker Eldor Shomurodov opened the scoring, putting his team ahead — 1:0;

Response and the hosts' sharp push: Although Tanguy Coulibaly restored balance in the 22nd minute, 3 minutes later Andreas Skov Olsen (25th minute) and Emin Bayram (41st minute) at the end of the first half scored to bring the hosts' lead to 3:1;

Drama in the second half: In the 75th minute, Youssouf Ndayishimiye scored the fourth goal. From the visitors, Elais Tashshan responded with a goal in the 84th minute;

The final touch from Fayzullayev (90+1st minute): Abbosbek Fayzullayev, who came off the bench in the 78th minute, accurately hit the opponent's net in stoppage time, setting the final score — 5:2.

Flashscore ratings: How were Shomurodov and Fayzullayev evaluated?

The international statistics portal Flashscore evaluated the performance of the match heroes as follows:

Eldor Shomurodov — 8.1 points: Our national team captain, who celebrated his 8th goal of the championship this season, was awarded a high 8.1 rating. Only four players on the team received a higher score than him, including defender Saba Kharebashvili, who received 8.9 points;

Abbosbek Fayzullayev — 7.5 points: The young talent who came on as a substitute in the 78th minute made an effective contribution in just 15 minutes, scored against the opponent, and was deemed worthy of a respectable 7.5 rating by the portal.

Situation in the tournament table

After this big victory, Istanbul Basaksehir brought their total points to 14 in 10 matches, climbing to 10th place in the Super Lig table. The defeated Samsunspor remains in the danger zone with 4 points, sitting in 17th place.