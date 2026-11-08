How did experts rate Shomurodov's performance in the match where Göztepe was defeated?
In the 11th round of the Turkish Super Lig, Istanbul Basaksehir, featuring leaders of the Uzbekistan national team, visited Göztepe and secured a hard-fought 2-1 comeback victory in an intense clash.
In this match, the captain of our national team Eldor Shomurodov started in the Istanbul side's lineup, while another talented player of ours, Abbosbek Fayzullayev, remained on the bench for the entire match.
Rapid response and the decisive strike in the 83rd minute
The match in Izmir began with intense attacks from the hosts:
Göztepe opened the scoring: In the 18th minute, the active efforts of the hosts paid off as Juan found the back of the net — 1-0;
Quick equalizer from Selke: Basaksehir did not trail for long. Just four minutes later, in the 22nd minute, German striker Davie Selke leveled the score — 1-1;
Visca's winning goal: Near the end of regulation time, in the 83rd minute, the experienced Edin Visca left the opposing goalkeeper helpless and became the author of the goal that secured three crucial points for Basaksehir.
Shomurodov's performance, rating, and next opponent
The participation and statistical indicators of the Uzbekistan national team members were as follows:
Shomurodov played for 86 minutes: Starting as the Istanbul side's main striker, Shomurodov was unable to find the net this time and was substituted in the 86th minute;
Flashscore portal rating: Experts from the reputable statistical platform rated the Uzbek striker's performance at 6.7 points. This was the third-lowest rating among the players who started for the visitors;
Table situation and next match: Following this victory, Istanbul Basaksehir increased their points tally to 17 (Göztepe remained at 15 points). In the next round, the team will face the Turkish championship debutant, Çorum FK.
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