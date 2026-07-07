Uzbekistan U19 boxers start Asian Championship with a victory

The Asian Boxing Championships for U19 and U23 age categories continue in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Today, representatives of the Uzbekistan U19 national team held their first bouts in the competition. While Muhammadrizo Ukimov secured a confident victory, Ibrohim Shokirjonov missed out on advancing to the next round.

Ukimov left no chance for the Japanese representative

In the -60 kg weight category, Muhammadrizo Ukimov stepped into the ring against Japanese boxer Rio Matsumoto.

Our compatriot dominated the bout throughout, securing a 5:0 victory by unanimous decision.

Thus, Ukimov advanced to the next stage of the Asian Championship.

Shokirjonov defeated by Kazakhstan representative

In the -65 kg weight category, Ibrohim Shokirjonov faced Akzhurek Kalabay from Kazakhstan.

At the end of a hard-fought contest, the judges favored the Kazakh representative. Shokirjonov lost 0:5 and concluded his participation in the tournament.

Day's result — one win and one loss

Today's results for the Uzbekistan U19 national team:

Muhammadrizo Ukimov — win, 5:0;

Ibrohim Shokirjonov — loss, 0:5.

This was reported by the Uzbekistan Boxing Federation. Further victories are expected from our boxers in the upcoming bouts in the Jakarta ring.