Uzbekistan's U19 boxers to enter the ring tomorrow

·26·Sport
Uzbekistan's U19 boxers to enter the ring tomorrow

The Asian Boxing Championship continues in Jakarta, Indonesia. Tomorrow, representatives of the Uzbekistan U19 national team will begin their participation in the tournament.

On the first day, two of our young boxers will step into the ring.

Ukimov to face Japanese opponent

In the -60 kg weight category, Muhammadrizo Ukimov will face Japanese boxer Rio Matsumoto.

This bout is scheduled to start at 11:30 Tashkent time.

Shokirjonov awaits Kazakh opponent

In the -65 kg weight category, Ibrohim Shokirjonov will enter the ring against Kazakhstan's Akjurek Kalabay.

The bout is set for 16:00 Tashkent time.

Schedule of tomorrow's bouts

-60 kg: Muhammadrizo Ukimov — Rio Matsumoto (Japan), 11:30.

-65 kg: Ibrohim Shokirjonov — Akjurek Kalabay (Kazakhstan), 16:00.

Tomorrow's competition program starts at 10:00 Tashkent time.

This was reported by the Uzbekistan Boxing Federation. Now all attention is on our young boxers — we wish them a successful first step in the Jakarta ring.

BoxingUzbekistanAsian ChampionshipU19Jakarta
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