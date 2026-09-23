Full results of round 7 at the 46th Olympiad: A historic day for Uzbekistan's national teams

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Full results of round 7 at the 46th Olympiad: A historic day for Uzbekistan's national teams

The 46th FIDE Chess Olympiad hosted by Samarkand has reached its climax: the 7th round matches, one of the most crucial and intense stages of the competition, have fully concluded. This day will be remembered with results etched in golden letters in the history of Uzbek chess. The tournament leader, our main men's team (Uzbekistan-1), brought the powerhouse Chinese team to their knees with a 3:1 score: on the first board, Nodirbek Abdusattorov secured an absolute victory against reigning world champion Ding Liren, while on the third board, Nodirbek Yakubboyev outwitted the experienced Yu Yangyi. Meanwhile, Javokhir Sindarov and Muhiddin Madaminov secured the super victory by finishing their games with confident draws.

Encouragingly, our second men's team (Uzbekistan-2) achieved a combative 2:2 draw against the strong French team led by world chess superstar Maxime Vachier-Lagrave: Jahongir Vakhidov, Abdimalik Abdisalimov, Muhammadzohid Suyarov, and Ortiq Nigmatov all stood valiantly against the French grandmasters. Our third men's team (Uzbekistan-3) defeated the South African team 3:1. In the women's events, our teams also recorded brilliant results: our main women's team (Uzbekistan-1) crushed Slovenia 3.5:0.5, while the Uzbekistan-2 team claimed an important victory over Tajikistan 3.1; only our third girls' team lost to the representatives of Peru (0.5:3.5).

So, how did China's defeat and France's halt change the situation in the standings, and how closely are the victories of Abdusattorov and Khamdamova bringing our teams to the championship podium?

"Abdusattorov's triumph, 2:2 with France, and the girls' march": 5 key points of Round 7

The most important facts and indicators from the results of round 7 in Samarkand:

  • The 3:1 crushing of China: Our main team demolished the primary rival thanks to victories by Nodirbek Abdusattorov (1:0 against Ding Liren) and Nodirbek Yakubboyev;

  • The courage of Uzbekistan-2 against France: Our young and experienced guys drew 2:2 across all 4 boards against the favorite French team captained by Maxime Vachier-Lagrave;

  • Uzbekistan-3's confident step: Our third men's team achieved a confident 3:1 victory over South Africa;

  • A 3.5:0.5 massacre by our women's team: Brilliant wins by Afruza Khamdamova, Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova, and Guldona Karimova left Slovenia scoreless;

  • Victory of Uzbekistan-2 girls over Tajikistan: Winning 3.1 against the neighboring republic, high points were secured in the women's category as well.

46th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Protocol of all official matches of Round 7

Analysis of the full results of the men's and women's teams recorded in Samarkand:

Competition category and teams

Individual board results

Final score

Notes and significance

Men: Uzbekistan-1 — China

Abdusattorov 1:0 Ding Liren

Sindarov 0.5:0.5 Yi Wei

Yakubboyev 1:0 Yu Yangyi

Madaminov 0.5:0.5 Xu Xiangyu

3 : 1

Reigning world champion defeated, China crushed

Men: Uzbekistan-2 — France

Vakhidov 0.5:0.5 Vachier-Lagrave

Abdisalimov 0.5:0.5 Lagarde

Suyarov 0.5:0.5 Maurizzi

Nigmatov 0.5:0.5 Mussard

2 : 2

Heroic draw against tournament favorites France

Men: Uzbekistan-3 — South Africa

Saydaliyev 1:0 Karsten

Rakhmatullayev 0.5:0.5 Levitan

Abdurakhmonov 0.5:0.5 Mango

Omonov 1:0 Mnyasta

3 : 1

Important and stable victory from the third squad

Women: Uzbekistan-1 — Slovenia

Khamdamova 1:0 Unuk

Tokhirjonova 1:0 Urx

Imomqoziyeva 0.5:0.5 Beber

Karimova 1:0 Mixelich

3.5 : 0.5

Major victory over a strong European team

Women: Uzbekistan-2 — Tajikistan

Yakubboyeva 0.5:0.5 Nasriddinzoda

Malikova 0.5:0.5 Antonova

Khalilova 1:0 Makhmudova

Mashabova 0:1 Mansurova

3 : 1

Important point in a principled regional match

Women: Uzbekistan-3 — Peru

Aktamova 0:1 Cori

Bobomurodova 0:1 Salas

Akhmedova 0:1 Contreras

Shakhzodova 0.5:0.5 Hilario

0.5 : 3.5

Third squad lost to experienced Peruvians

Chess expertise and analysis: Why did Round 7 turn into a triumph for Uzbekistan?

Conclusions of international experts and grandmasters:

  • The "First Board" factor and the overthrow of Ding Liren: Nodirbek Abdusattorov's victory over the world champion not only brought a point to the team but also put the opposing team into psychological shock; Nodirbek Yakubboyev's parallel victory forced China into absolute surrender;

  • Strategic courage of Uzbekistan-2: The French national team is considered one of the main medal contenders of the tournament; Jahongir Vakhidov stopping world superstar Vachier-Lagrave and the draws achieved by our other three young chess players showed that Uzbekistan's reserve school can compete on equal terms with any global powerhouse;

  • Our women's team's bold march towards medals: Our women's team, led by Afruza Khamdamova and Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova, thrashing Slovenia 3.5:0.5 proved that they too have become genuine favorites in the fight for Olympiad medals;

  • The Samarkand factor and the foundation of the championship: The successful passing of the Chinese hurdle by our main team after round 7 maximally increased the chances of keeping the Olympiad trophy in Uzbekistan.

The 7th round matches in Samarkand once again proved that Uzbek chess is an unmatched and most powerful intellectual force in the world today.

In your opinion, will our main men's team's 3:1 victory over China lead them to the Olympiad championship? Which representative of our second team that stopped France and our women's team that scored 3.5 points surprised you the most? Leave your personal thoughts and congratulations in the comments and share this full report, which has become our national pride, with all chess enthusiasts!

46th Chess OlympiadNodirbek AbdusattorovUzbekistan-1Samarkand
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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