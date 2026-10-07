Uzbekistan moves up one spot in FIFA ranking

FIFA has updated the latest ranking of national teams. Following the autumn international matches, the Uzbekistan national team moved up one spot to claim the 59th place in the world ranking.

With this result, Uzbekistan is currently in sixth place among Asian national teams.

The top four in the world ranking remained unchanged. Spain retained the first position, followed by Argentina, France, and England.

Portugal moved up two spots to enter the top five, taking 5th place. Brazil dropped one spot to 6th place. Morocco also dropped one spot, settling in 7th place.

The top ten is rounded out by the national teams of Belgium, the Netherlands, and Mexico.

Top ten in the FIFA ranking:

• Spain

• Argentina

• France

• England

• Portugal

• Brazil

• Morocco

• Belgium

• Netherlands

• Mexico

Among Asian national teams, the highest result belongs to Japan, which is ranked 17th in the world ranking.

Iran is in 23rd, Australia in 26th, South Korea in 32nd, and Saudi Arabia in 55th place, while Uzbekistan is in 59th position.

Asia's top ten:

• Japan, 17th place

• Iran, 23rd place

• Australia, 26th place

• South Korea, 32nd place

• Saudi Arabia, 55th place

• Uzbekistan, 59th place

• Qatar, 60th place

• Iraq, 63rd place

• UAE, 65th place

• Jordan, 72nd place