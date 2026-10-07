Uzbekistan moves up one spot in FIFA ranking

·46·Sport
Uzbekistan moves up one spot in FIFA ranking

FIFA has updated the latest ranking of national teams. Following the autumn international matches, the Uzbekistan national team moved up one spot to claim the 59th place in the world ranking.

With this result, Uzbekistan is currently in sixth place among Asian national teams.

The top four in the world ranking remained unchanged. Spain retained the first position, followed by Argentina, France, and England.

Portugal moved up two spots to enter the top five, taking 5th place. Brazil dropped one spot to 6th place. Morocco also dropped one spot, settling in 7th place.

The top ten is rounded out by the national teams of Belgium, the Netherlands, and Mexico.

Top ten in the FIFA ranking:

• Spain
• Argentina
• France
• England
• Portugal
• Brazil
• Morocco
• Belgium
• Netherlands
• Mexico

Among Asian national teams, the highest result belongs to Japan, which is ranked 17th in the world ranking.

Iran is in 23rd, Australia in 26th, South Korea in 32nd, and Saudi Arabia in 55th place, while Uzbekistan is in 59th position.

Asia's top ten:

• Japan, 17th place
• Iran, 23rd place
• Australia, 26th place
• South Korea, 32nd place
Saudi Arabia, 55th place
• Uzbekistan, 59th place
• Qatar, 60th place
• Iraq, 63rd place
• UAE, 65th place
• Jordan, 72nd place

FIFA rankingUzbekistan national teamJapanPortugal
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Bakhodir Jalolov rises in WBC rankings: Approaching the top tenBakhodir Jalolov rises in WBC rankings: Approaching the top ten10 September 20:54Messi leads, but another star makes the biggest jump in the rankingsMessi leads, but another star makes the biggest jump in the rankings17 July 14:36An unstoppable flight under Cannavaro: Uzbekistan rises again in the FIFA rankingAn unstoppable flight under Cannavaro: Uzbekistan rises again in the FIFA ranking2 October 10:03Debbie Hewitt demands transparency from FIFA leadershipDebbie Hewitt demands transparency from FIFA leadership17 September 21:17Uzbekistan rises in updated FIFA ranking — victory over Iran, 59th place...Uzbekistan rises in updated FIFA ranking — victory over Iran, 59th place...25 September 07:13Uzbekistan in the Top 8: Just 1 Point Needed to Break Into the World’s Top SixUzbekistan in the Top 8: Just 1 Point Needed to Break Into the World’s Top Six3 August 21:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?