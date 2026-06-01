Samsung to release three Galaxy Watch models at once for the first time in 2026

·82·Technology
Samsung to release three Galaxy Watch models at once for the first time in 2026

Samsung is expected to change its smartwatch update schedule by introducing three Galaxy Watch models simultaneously. This was revealed in the software code of a Wear OS app update. The leaked information mentions three devices under the codenames Fresh 9, Wise 9, and Project X2. According to a report by Ixbt.com.

It is speculated that these gadgets will hit the market as the Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Watch 9 Classic, and the second-generation Galaxy Watch Ultra. If confirmed, Samsung will bypass its traditional one-year break to update the Classic version, marking the return of the physical rotating bezel that users have been eagerly awaiting.

Technically, the base Watch 9 and Watch 9 Classic models are expected to retain the Exynos W1000 SoC processor familiar from the previous generation. Meanwhile, the Watch Ultra 2 model may switch to Qualcomm's new Snapdragon Wear Elite chip, which would significantly boost the device's performance.

The new devices are expected to feature a raise-to-talk function. This will allow users to activate the voice assistant without wake words, simply by lifting their wrist. Rumors suggest the official launch is planned for July 22, alongside Samsung's new foldable smartphones.

SamsungGalaxy WatchSmartwatchTechnologyGadgets
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Abror Shuhratov
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