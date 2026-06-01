Special iPhone 17 Pro dedicated to SPIEF 2026 forum unveiled in Russia

Ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) taking place from June 3–6, 2026, the Russian company Caviar has unveiled an exclusive version of the Apple smartphone. The device's design features a silver palette, reflecting the architectural style and prestige of St. Petersburg. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The main element of the smartphone is a titanium panel decorated with fine gold engraving. It depicts the city skyline, including the Peter and Paul Fortress and St. Isaac's Cathedral. A gold-plated Russian coat of arms sits in the center of the composition, while a special plate with the inscription "SPIEF 2026" is located at the bottom of the case.

According to Caviar representatives, this model is crafted in a "light custom" style. This allows the original functionality, dimensions, and weight of the iPhone to remain unchanged. Thus, users get a unique design while utilizing Apple technology.

Released in a limited edition of only 26 units, another unique feature of this series is its box. The smartphone box is equipped with an interactive screen that plays a video about the forum. It was announced that the price of the iPhone SPIEF 2026 model starts at 400,000 rubles.