Surface with RTX 5070-level performance: Laptop with Nvidia RTX Spark chip unveiled

Microsoft and Nvidia have officially announced the Surface Laptop Ultra, a new 15-inch laptop dubbed the most powerful device in the history of the Surface line. The novelty is based on the recently introduced Nvidia RTX Spark Arm-chip, which promises high performance and energy efficiency. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The RTX Spark processor is a high-performance system-on-a-chip featuring 20 CPU cores and 6144 CUDA cores. In maximum configurations, the device can be equipped with up to 128 GB of unified memory, though simpler versions starting at 16 GB will also be available. AI performance reaches 1 petaflops, while graphics power is equivalent to the GeForce RTX 5070.

The laptop's foundation is built on an architecture close to DGX Spark solutions designed for AI developers. The Surface Laptop Ultra is equipped with a 15-inch mini-LED display with a density of 262 ppi and brightness up to 2000 nits in HDR mode. The device also features an expanded tactile touchpad.

The interface set includes USB-C, USB-A, HDMI ports, an SD card slot, and a headphone jack. The chassis is available in dark gray and silver options. Sales of other devices based on RTX Spark from Microsoft and Nvidia partners are expected to begin this autumn.