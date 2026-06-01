Surface with RTX 5070-level performance: Laptop with Nvidia RTX Spark chip unveiled

·68·Technology
Surface with RTX 5070-level performance: Laptop with Nvidia RTX Spark chip unveiled

Microsoft and Nvidia have officially announced the Surface Laptop Ultra, a new 15-inch laptop dubbed the most powerful device in the history of the Surface line. The novelty is based on the recently introduced Nvidia RTX Spark Arm-chip, which promises high performance and energy efficiency. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The RTX Spark processor is a high-performance system-on-a-chip featuring 20 CPU cores and 6144 CUDA cores. In maximum configurations, the device can be equipped with up to 128 GB of unified memory, though simpler versions starting at 16 GB will also be available. AI performance reaches 1 petaflops, while graphics power is equivalent to the GeForce RTX 5070.

The laptop's foundation is built on an architecture close to DGX Spark solutions designed for AI developers. The Surface Laptop Ultra is equipped with a 15-inch mini-LED display with a density of 262 ppi and brightness up to 2000 nits in HDR mode. The device also features an expanded tactile touchpad.

The interface set includes USB-C, USB-A, HDMI ports, an SD card slot, and a headphone jack. The chassis is available in dark gray and silver options. Sales of other devices based on RTX Spark from Microsoft and Nvidia partners are expected to begin this autumn.

MicrosoftNvidiaSurface Laptop UltraRTX SparkLaptop
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Nubia Z80 Ultra Named Best Android Smartphone in AnTuTu RankingsToday, 09:00Rocket Lab Unveils Archimedes Engines for New Neutron RocketToday, 08:54Websites Can Now Track AI ResultsToday, 08:26ChatGPT Becomes Fastest App to Reach 1 Billion Users in HistoryToday, 08:26Massive Mobile Internet Outages Reported in Saint PetersburgToday, 07:59Magnetic Storms Found to Reduce Navigation Accuracy by Up to 50%Today, 07:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
How to disable the new Instants feature on Instagram