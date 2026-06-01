Huawei nova 16 Ultra unveiled: 7000 mAh battery and 200 MP camera

Huawei has officially unveiled the nova 16 Ultra, the most advanced model in the new nova 16 series, in China. The device is equipped with a massive 7000 mAh battery, supporting 100W wired, 50W wireless, and 7.5W reverse wireless charging. The body is protected against water and dust according to IP68 and IP69 standards. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

The smartphone features a 6.84-inch LTPO OLED panel, providing Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by durable Kunlun Glass and reaches a peak brightness of 6000 nits. The front panel houses a 50-megapixel selfie camera and a dedicated spectral sensor.

The hardware is powered by the Kirin 9010S processor, running on the new HarmonyOS 6.1 operating system. The nova 16 Ultra also supports satellite communication, specifically enabling message exchange via the Beidou system.

The main camera module features a unique design covered in eco-leather. It includes a 200-megapixel RYYB sensor (with OIS), a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 3.7x optical zoom, and another 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module. In China, the 256GB version starts at $695, while the top-tier 1TB version costs $855. Official sales begin on June 6.