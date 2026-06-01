Samsung releases One UI 8.5 update for Galaxy A34, A54 and M36 models

Samsung is expanding the rollout of the final version of its One UI 8.5 interface for mid-range smartphones. Today, the update was released for the Galaxy A34 model — the software with build number A346NKSUEFZE6 has officially launched in South Korea. This was reported by Ixbt.com .

Additionally, the One UI 8.5 version has been made available for the Galaxy M36 (known as Galaxy Jump 4 in the Korean market) and Galaxy A54 (Galaxy Quantum 4) smartphones. The update for the Galaxy M36 is approximately 3 GB in size and includes the May 2026 security patch.

At the same time, Samsung has expanded the update geography for the newer Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 models. One UI 8.5 is now available to users in India and will begin rolling out in other countries in the near future.

Key features of the One UI 8.5 interface include a new design with improved transparency and blur effects, a fully customizable quick settings panel, and additional font options for the lock screen clock. Furthermore, Samsung has added new wallpapers, an enhanced Weather app, and expanded Clock functions.