Grand Theft Auto V cheat service hacked: thousands of user records leaked

·61·Technology
Grand Theft Auto V cheat service hacked: thousands of user records leaked

The Atlas Menu platform, which provides cheat services for the popular Grand Theft Auto V online game, has been hit by a cyberattack. According to the data breach notification service Have I Been Pwned, the stolen data includes user email addresses, usernames, hashed passwords, IP addresses, and support tickets. This was reported by Techcrunch.com .

The report states that nearly 64,000 accounts were compromised in the hack. Interestingly, Atlas Menu had promised "secure authentication and high-level privacy through advanced encryption methods" on its official website. The site is currently offline.

The hacker who claimed responsibility for the attack posted the stolen data on GitHub. It is speculated that the hacker's primary motive was to take revenge on scammers. The owners of Atlas Menu have not yet provided an official comment on the situation.

Atlas Menu provided players with supernatural abilities such as "invisibility," "super jump," and flying across the map. This incident highlights how vulnerable the personal data of users who seek to use unfair methods in games can be.

Today, game cheats have become a multi-million dollar business, as many gamers are willing to pay to gain an advantage over their rivals. Atlas Menu is not the first such service to be hit by a cyberattack; previously, reports surfaced that one of the popular cheat services for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive had also been breached.

CybersecurityGrand Theft Auto VHackerData BreachAtlas Menu
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Nubia Z80 Ultra Named Best Android Smartphone in AnTuTu RankingsToday, 09:00Rocket Lab Unveils Archimedes Engines for New Neutron RocketToday, 08:54Websites Can Now Track AI ResultsToday, 08:26ChatGPT Becomes Fastest App to Reach 1 Billion Users in HistoryToday, 08:26
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
How to disable the new Instants feature on Instagram