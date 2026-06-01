Grand Theft Auto V cheat service hacked: thousands of user records leaked

The Atlas Menu platform, which provides cheat services for the popular Grand Theft Auto V online game, has been hit by a cyberattack. According to the data breach notification service Have I Been Pwned, the stolen data includes user email addresses, usernames, hashed passwords, IP addresses, and support tickets. This was reported by Techcrunch.com .

The report states that nearly 64,000 accounts were compromised in the hack. Interestingly, Atlas Menu had promised "secure authentication and high-level privacy through advanced encryption methods" on its official website. The site is currently offline.

The hacker who claimed responsibility for the attack posted the stolen data on GitHub. It is speculated that the hacker's primary motive was to take revenge on scammers. The owners of Atlas Menu have not yet provided an official comment on the situation.

Atlas Menu provided players with supernatural abilities such as "invisibility," "super jump," and flying across the map. This incident highlights how vulnerable the personal data of users who seek to use unfair methods in games can be.

Today, game cheats have become a multi-million dollar business, as many gamers are willing to pay to gain an advantage over their rivals. Atlas Menu is not the first such service to be hit by a cyberattack; previously, reports surfaced that one of the popular cheat services for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive had also been breached.