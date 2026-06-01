Huawei Nova 16 and Nova 16z: 7000 mAh battery and satellite connectivity

Huawei has expanded its mid-range smartphone lineup with the new Nova 16 and Nova 16z models. These devices are equipped with features previously found only in flagships, including a satellite messaging system and ultra-high-capacity batteries. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The Nova 16 model features a Kirin 9010S processor and a 6.68-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1280 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device's main highlight is its 7000 mAh battery and 100W fast charging technology. The camera system includes a 50-megapixel main sensor and a periscopic module with 100x digital zoom. It also supports two-way satellite communication via the BeiDou system, Wi-Fi 7, and the IP65 protection standard.

The Nova 16z version is powered by a Kirin 8020 chip and comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ screen. The smartphone is equipped with a 6000 mAh battery and also includes a 100W charger. The camera block consists of a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, while the selfie camera is 50 megapixels.

Both smartphones run on the new HarmonyOS 6.1 operating system. Artificial Intelligence (AI) features such as image processing and a smart voice assistant are integrated into the system. Regarding pricing, the Nova 16z model starts at $335, while the Huawei Nova 16 starts at $420.