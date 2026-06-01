Huawei Nova 16 and Nova 16z: 7000 mAh battery and satellite connectivity

·58·Technology
Huawei Nova 16 and Nova 16z: 7000 mAh battery and satellite connectivity

Huawei has expanded its mid-range smartphone lineup with the new Nova 16 and Nova 16z models. These devices are equipped with features previously found only in flagships, including a satellite messaging system and ultra-high-capacity batteries. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The Nova 16 model features a Kirin 9010S processor and a 6.68-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1280 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device's main highlight is its 7000 mAh battery and 100W fast charging technology. The camera system includes a 50-megapixel main sensor and a periscopic module with 100x digital zoom. It also supports two-way satellite communication via the BeiDou system, Wi-Fi 7, and the IP65 protection standard.

The Nova 16z version is powered by a Kirin 8020 chip and comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ screen. The smartphone is equipped with a 6000 mAh battery and also includes a 100W charger. The camera block consists of a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, while the selfie camera is 50 megapixels.

Both smartphones run on the new HarmonyOS 6.1 operating system. Artificial Intelligence (AI) features such as image processing and a smart voice assistant are integrated into the system. Regarding pricing, the Nova 16z model starts at $335, while the Huawei Nova 16 starts at $420.

HuaweiNova 16SmartphoneHarmonyOSTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Free Tours of Saint Petersburg Launched in Max MessengerToday, 09:59Wildberries Develops Its Own MessengerToday, 09:515G Network Rollout in Russia Expected to Cause Major Losses for Telecom OperatorsToday, 09:23Beeline vs Scammers: Cyberboy Joins CybergrannyToday, 09:20Nubia Z80 Ultra Named Best Android Smartphone in AnTuTu RankingsToday, 09:00Rocket Lab Unveils Archimedes Engines for New Neutron RocketToday, 08:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
How to disable the new Instants feature on Instagram